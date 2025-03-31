Kerr Kriisa transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kentucky guard following one-year stint with Wildcats, ft. Creighton 

Kerr Kriisa is in the transfer portal for the third offseason in a row. The guard, who spent this season at Kentucky, announced the news on Monday on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kriisa appeared in just nine games this season due to breaking his foot in a matchup against Gonzaga. In those nine games, he made one start and averaged 17.3 minutes, 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Estonia native began his college career with three seasons at Arizona before spending last year at West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, Kriisa made 23 starts and averaged 11.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 4.7 apg.

Now, Kriisa will head to the fourth school of his college career. Let's look at where the guard could end up.

Ad

Top 5 landing spots for Kerr Kriisa

#1, Creighton Bluejays

Creighton has been hot recently. The Bluejays have made six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and made it to back-to-back Sweet 16s before falling in the Round of 32 this season.

Creighton's star guards Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal are out of eligibility. The team's other strong guard, Pop Isaacs, has entered the transfer portal. The Blue Jays will be in need of guards ahead of next season.

Ad

Kriisa could be a good addition to this squad. Although he averaged just 4.4 ppg in his shortened 2024-25 season, he proved he's capable of being a double-digit scorer during his season at West Virginia. This is important, as Creighton will be losing double-digit scorers in Ashworth, Isaacs and Neal.

Without the Blue Jays' three star guards, Kriisa would be the team's assist leader. With the Mountaineers, Kriisa shot 42.9%, including 42.4% from beyond the arc. He would be Creighton's best 3-point shooter if he can imitate his former stat value.

Ad

Kriisa would be a good pick up for Creighton as the team looks to move forward without its top guards.

#2, Auburn Tigers

Auburn is still dancing, having advanced to the Final Four with a win over Michigan State. The team has leaned on senior guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly during its NCAA Tournament run.

Baker-Mazara could return next season if he so chooses, as a new NCAA ruling gives more eligibility to JUCO prospects. Regardless of whether or not Baker-Mazara returns next season, the Tigers will need a replacement for Kelly.

Ad

When comparing Kelly's current season to Kriisa's last full season, Kelly puts up 0.4 more points per game and 1.2 more rebounds per game. Kriisa finds significantly more assist success and shoots better from both the field and beyond the arc.

Auburn would be taking a chance on Kriisa, who missed the majority of this season and didn't perform well in nine games for Kentucky, but Kriisa could fit in on this Tigers squad.

Ad

#3, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina is a guard-heavy team that will have a few key pieces missing next season. Star guard RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and Elliot Cadeau is transferring. Kriisa could help this squad out next season. Kriisa wouldn't be the right fit to replace Davis, who averaged 17.2 ppg in his final college season. However, he is comparable to Cadeau.

The Kentucky guard's 11.0 ppg at West Virginia are more than Cadeau's 9.4. The Tar Heels rely on Cadeau's team-best 6.2 apg, and while Kriisa doesn't find as much assist success, his 4.7 apg with the Mountaineers would lead UNC in Cadeau's absence.

Ad

Kriisa finds significantly more success from beyond the arc than Cadeau, which could add depth to North Carolina's offense.

#4, Clemson Tigers

Clemson's two top guards, Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery, have exhausted their eligibility. The Tigers have several other decent guards on their roster but will likely look to the transfer portal.

Kriisa could fit in at Clemson. When looking at his last full season stats in 2023-24, Kriisa would be the assist leader for the Tigers. The guard's 42.4% shooting from beyond the arc would be of great use to Clemson, which relies on Hunter's 40.7% shooting from 3-point range.

Ad

The Kentucky guard lacks in the defense department, averaging 0.2 blocks and 0.4 steals in his shortened season. This could be an issue, as both Chase and Zackery are significant defensive contributors. Zackery's 2.1 spg led the squad.

If the Tigers feel confident that they can grow Kriisa's defensive game, he could be a solid pick up for Clemson this offseason.

#5, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is in a similar position to Creighton. One of its star guards, Lance Terry, is out of eligibility, and its other star guard, Naithan George, is transferring. This guard-heavy squad will need to look to the transfer portal.

Ad

The Yellowjackets will be losing their leading scorer and stealer in Terry and its assist leader in George. Kriisa, an admirable assist contributer able to contribute double-digit points, would be a good replacement.

Kriisa could provide Georgia Tech with an experienced guard with success beyond the arc. However, coming off of an injury and therefore being out of practice could be an issue for Kriisa. Kriisa also may not want to play for the Yellowjackets, who went just 17-17 this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness