Kim Mulkey showers love on Angel Reese as Chicago Sky star returns to WNBA practice

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey has accomplished a plethora of feats that have propelled her to the top. Besides giving the Tigers their first taste of a national title just two years into her tenure, Mulkey has also produced outstanding talents like Angel Reese, who have made their way into the WNBA.

Reese is preparing for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season, commencing on May 16. The 6'3 forward will be entering her sophomore year in the league with the Chicago Sky after a rookie 2024 campaign.

Reposting one of the Sky's posts on Instagram, Reese's former coach, Kim Mulkey, showered her with love.

"@angelreese5," Mulkey tagged Reese with a blue, a white and a yellow heart emojis.

Last year, Angel Reese was one of the most promising rookies in the WNBA. She averaged a double-double in her efforts with 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest in 34 games before a hairline fracture in her wrist prematurely ended her first-year campaign on September 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Now, the LSU alum is looking to bounce back in her second stint with the full support of Kim Mulkey and the rest of her alma mater. The Sky finished last season with an overall 13-27 record and will look to improve on that aspect with Reese back in full strength. Reese also had a quick stint at the Unrivaled Basketball League, playing for the Rose BC.

Kim Mulkey also showed love to Aneesah Morrow on her Instagram stories

Apart from Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey also sent love to Aneesah Morrow, who is preparing for her first season in the WNBA. Morrow was drafted into the league with the No. 7 overall pick by the Connecticut Sun.

Mulkey was in attendance to support her graduating college star. In her Instagram story of Morrow in a Sun practice, she wrote:

"@aneesahmorrow24," with an orange, a blue and a white heart emoji.

In her final year with the LSU Tigers, Morrow posted stellar averages of 18.7 markers, 13.5 boards, 1.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest, leading the team to an overall record of 31-6 and 12-4 during SEC play this year.

