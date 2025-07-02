"Knew we could get Chloe to dance" "Coach cracks me up": Fans react as Dawn Staley, Chloe Kitts show off dance moves

College basketball fans reacted to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her players Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac, who showcased their dance moves during practice at the Gamecocks' home court.

The trio, who appeared to be performing to Chris Brown’s “Wall to Wall,” had fun in a rare moment that went viral on Instagram. The three-time national women's basketball champion playfully mocked Tac, calling her "the conductor," while declaring Kitts as "coming in 3rd place."

The fans enjoyed the dance-off, with some posting humorous comments on social media.

"Knew we could get Chloe to dance!," one fan commented.

Comment on Chloe Kitts' dance moves (Image Source: @staley05/Instagram)

"Coach cracks me up😂," another college hoops enthusiast added.

Comment on Dawn Staley's dance moves (Image Source: @staley05/Instagram)

More fans chimed in on the discussion on Instagram, with some of the fans commenting on the trio's chemistry. Another user called out Chris Brown to have Staley as one of his guests on future gigs.

"You go, Coach! 👏🏼," one fan said.

"So cute!!!❤️," another user added.

"@chrisbrownofficial we need aunt Dawn on tour!," another fan opined.

"Auntie dawn stay groovin," a college hoops enthusiast said.

"Not too much on chlo 😭😭," one user pointed out.

"We ❤️ Adhel!!!," a fan exclaimed.

Other fan reactions (Image Source: @highlighther/Instagram)

The viral video has generated more than 27,400 likes since it was first posted on Tuesday night.

Incoming senior Chloe Kitts expected to lead South Carolina in 2025-26 season

Approaching her senior season, Chloe Kitts is expected to play a bigger role in South Carolina's campaign this coming season.

The 6-2 forward out of Oviedo, Florida, put up career-high averages in points (10.2), rebounds (7.7), assists (1.9) and minutes played (22.4) in 38 games last season for the Dawn Staley-coached team.

The Gamecocks will depend on Kitts in crashing the boards and defending the opposition's top big man this season.

The senior forward will not come to the 2025-26 college basketball wars alone. She'll have a backup on the offensive side of the ball with the acquisition of Florida State transfer TaNiya Latson.

Kitts will also have a big partner on defense with Mississippi State center Madina Okot. South Carolina will still have Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson as their veteran guards, while Ashlyn Watkins is back healthy after a season-ending injury.

Incoming sophomore Joyce Edwards will look to improve on her eventful freshman season, along with Maddy McDaniel. Adhel Tac and Maryam Dauda hope to get more playing exposure this season.

Freshmen Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell aim to give valuable contributions to the Gamecocks in their first season.

The powerhouse SEC team looks to bounce back from its national championship loss to UConn and give Dawn Staley her fourth title this season.

