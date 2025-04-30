Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee Kitts, reportedly finds new home in Big Ten following major transfer portal decision

When Kylee Kitts went into the transfer portal on Apr. 8, it was anticipated that she would follow in her sister Chloe Kitts' footsteps to South Carolina. However, the Florida transfer has reportedly chosen to play for Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference.

On Tuesday, Talia Goodman of On3 Sports first reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) that Kitts would join Kevin McGuff and the Buckeyes.

"Kitts was one of the best available transfers left. Great get for the Buckeyes," Goodman wrote in a separate tweet.

Goodman was also the first to report Kylee Kitts' entry to the portal earlier this month, stating that the freshman guard put a "do not contact" tag on her name. As a result, no coach or team could contact her unless she initiated the conversation.

Kitts took an official visit to North Carolina State last week and rumors were swirling that she may have been leaning toward joining the Wolfpack. Prior to her trip to Raleigh, she visited Columbus and the Ohio State campus for two days, as confirmed by On3.

The 6-foot-4 Florida native joined the Gators last summer, but injury prevented her from playing a single game for the team during her freshman season. Since she never donned a Florida uniform on the court, Kitts will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Kylee Kitts joins Boston transfer T'yana Todd in Ohio State's 2025 transfer class

Kylee Kitts is the second transfer to join Ohio State since the transfer portal window opened in March. Former Boston College junior guard T'yana Todd was the first to commit to Kevin McGuff's program this offseason.

The Buckeyes bid farewell to five players — three to graduation and two to the transfer portal, including the team's top scorer Cotie McMahon, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. McMahon will continue her collegiate career at Ole Miss.

Now that several veterans have moved on from the program, Ohio State is left with a very young core. The addition of Todd, who will be a senior next season, will bring much-needed experience to the Buckeyes' backcourt.

Kylee Kitts, on the other hand, is expected to join forces with a talented 2024 recruiting class that includes five-star guard Jaloni Cambridge and four-star guard Ava Watson.

