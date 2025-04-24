Chloe Kitts' sister Kylee Kitts completes official NC State visit after Florida transfer portal request

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee Kitts, has recently concluded an official visit to North Carolina State University. She entered the transfer portal on Apr. 8, after redshirting her freshman season at Florida. She missed an entire season due to injury.

According to On3's Talia Goodman, Kitts has put a "do not contact" tag on her profile, which indicates that she is not open to communication with college coaches and will reach out herself if interested in a program.

On Wednesday, EJay Arrow, a scout for Prep Girls Hoops, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Kitts has visited Raleigh.

Following her entry into the transfer portal, speculations arose regarding her potential destinations, with many linking her to South Carolina, where her sister Chloe Kitts plays. The news of her visit to NC State introduces another possible destination for the young guard.

Kylee Kitts confirmed her entry into the portal via a statement on her Instagram account. She expressed gratitude to the University of Florida, the coaching staff, her teammates and the fans in Gainesville.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities and take the next step in my journey. While this decision wasn't easy, I'm excited for what's next and will always cherish my time as a Gator," she wrote.

Kitts was a standout at Faith Christian Academy in Orlando during her prep career. With the redshirt in her first season at Florida, Kitts should be able to play through another four more seasons.

Kylee Kitts explains how self confidence boosts both her and sister Chloe Kitts' game

While she has yet to make her debut on the court, Kylee Kitts possesses the same mentality that has catapulted her sister, Chloe Kitts, to stardom.

Kitts shared an Instagram video on Mar. 6 as part of a paid partnership with Fifth Third Bank, in which she explained what has boosted both her and Chloe's games.

"Me and Chloe, I feel like, my parents have always instilled in us, like, some self confidence and without the self-confidence, it's hard to play," Kylee said. "And so going through those droughts, like, keeping the self-confidence and gaining it back has helped us in our games. As you can tell in both of our games."

Chloe is a national champion with South Carolina and is the reigning SEC Tournament MVP, so confidence is clearly not an issue for her.

