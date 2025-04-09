Kylee Kitts transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as Chloe Kitts' sister set to leave Florida ft. South Carolina

Florida Gators guard Kylee Kitts, younger sister of South Carolina Gamecocks star Chloe Kitts, has entered the transfer portal.

Kitts joined the Gators before last season as part of the 2024 recruiting class. However, she decided to redshirt her freshman season, and as a result, did not appear in a game for the Gators this past season.

As it turns out, Kitts will not be appearing in any games for the Gators because she has entered the transfer portal. Before playing a game for Florida, Kylee Kitts is looking for a change of scenery.

She entered with a 'do not contact' tag, meaning she cannot be contacted by other teams. Only she can initiate contact. These are five teams that could be a good fit for her.

Top five landing spots for Kylee Kitts in the transfer portal

#1 South Carolina

The most interesting option for Kylee Kitts in the transfer portal are the Gamecocks. Her older sister, Chloe Kitts, is entering her final NCAA season.

So, this is the last chance for the two sisters to be teammates at the college level. Additionally, joining South Carolina would give Kylee the opportunity to play for a championship contender.

#2 Oklahoma

Oklahoma could be an option for Kylee Kitts in the transfer portal. Before she committed to Florida, Oklahoma was one of the teams she was considering. The Sooners had a good March Madness run, losing to the eventual champion, UConn Huskies, in the Sweet 16.

#3 UCF

Another option Kitts could consider is UCF. Similarly to Oklahoma, Kitts considered UCF before committing to Florida last year.

The issue with choosing UCF is that the team did not qualify for March Madness this season. If Kitts is interested in playing for a team with hopes of going on a deep playoff run, the Knights might not be the best option.

#4 USC

The USC Trojans lost to UConn in the Elite Eight of March Madness. Although the team will still have star guard JuJu Watkins, they are losing star forward Kiki Iriafen to the WNBA draft. As a result, the team needs to replace her with someone of size. At 6-foot-4, Kitts could be an option.

#5 Florida State

If Kitts is interested in staying in the state of Florida, Florida State could be an option. The Seminoles have a strong roster, but two of their four leading scorers are seniors. As a result, Kitts could join the team and immediately get an opportunity to be one of the top-scoring options.

