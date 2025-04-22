When Chloe Kitts described her fun on-court relationship with former South Carolina teammate Kamilla Cardoso

South Carolina’s 6-foot-2 forward Chloe Kitts developed an on-court relationship with former teammate Kamilla Cardoso during their time together. The duo played alongside each other from 2022 to 2024 before Cardoso was selected 3rd overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Speaking in an interview in May 2024 on Bacon Network, Kitts recalled her fun on-court relationship with Cardoso, as she opened up about the chemistry they both had. Kitts spoke about how her bond with Cardoso developed organically through a shared understanding of the game and, more importantly, each other.

“I think it came about because we both know where we want the ball,” Kitts said. “We both just get it to each other where we want it. That's kind of how our chemistry started.”

The connection between the duo was important in Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks run to the NCAA championship in the 2023-24 season. Still speaking about the chemistry, Kitts recalled the squad’s off-court interactions and how it tightened the bond among the players.

“Off the court we’re all close, our whole team is close,” Kitts said. “We all hang out and it’s a great time on and off the court.”

Cardoso’s final season with the Gamecocks positively influenced Kitts’ output which reflected their chemistry. During that season, one of Kitt’s most impressive outings saw her put up 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double against Texas A&M on Jan. 21. Another impressive performance saw her contribute 14 points against LSU on Jan. 25, where she shot 66.7% from the field. In the same game, Cardoso also contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

“We just kept finding each other passing the ball, it just clicked,” Kitts said. “It just happened. I don’t really know how to explain it. She knows where I want it, I know where she wants it. We both want it in the same area.”

Kitts and Cardoso shared an on-court relationship that translated into a frontcourt duo that drove South Carolina's success. In the SEC Tournament Final against LSU on Mar. 10, Cardoso grabbed six rebounds and recorded three blocks in 22 minutes of play. Kitts came up with four rebounds.

That tight-knit bond across the roster was a major theme of South Carolina’s season under coach Dawn Staley, which contributed to their success.

Chloe Kitts highlighted “Embarrassment” fueled South Carolina’s motivation ahead of UConn Championship rematch

As South Carolina prepared to take on UConn in the 2025 NCAA National Championship game, forward Chloe Kitts didn’t shy away from the emotions still lingering from their last meeting on Feb. 16. The matchup ended in a shocking 87-58 loss for the Gamecocks, their first regular-season home defeat in 71 games. On Apr. 5 ahead of the final, Kitts expressed her thoughts.

“Honestly, the embarrassment,” Kitts admitted when asked what stuck with her most from that game. “I mean, I was embarrassed. We were all embarrassed. To lose by that much, to lose our winning streak.”

Kitts’ candid response reflected the collective mindset of a program that wasn’t used to being outplayed, especially not on their home court. UConn not only broke South Carolina’s winning streak but did it with a certain level of intensity.

“We were just out-hustled,” Kitts said. “Every one of them kind of out-worked us, and we felt that. We felt that for a while. Ever since that game, we’ve gotten better, we’ve matured.”

Kitts’ perspective echoes what teammate Te-Hina Paopao expressed immediately after that game, saying,

“We just got punked today. It was very much embarrassing.”

Both programs met again in the championship game on Apr. 6, as South Carolina lost 82-59.

