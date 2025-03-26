Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, days after the Buckeyes lost to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, according to Women's Hoops Network. Following the defeat, McMahon hinted at a possible transfer on Instagram after posting a cryptic message.

Ad

McMahon averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.4% for the Buckeyes this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement of her entry into the transfer portal, fans expressed their displeasure at her move.

“Her attitude is bad..I don't think she will be picked 1st,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“That's disrespectful,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few other fans condemned McMahon’s decision and the attitude behind her choice.

“Need work on her attitude,” a fan commented.

“Shocking. Not Tennessee I know that. Headcase,” another fan commented.

“T R O U B L E!!,” a fan commented.

This was Cotie McMahon’s first season as Ohio State’s leading scorer as she played 29 games, missing four in November due to a lower-leg injury.

Ad

McMahon’s impact on the Buckeyes started in her freshman year, when she started all 36 games and helped lead the team to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, their deepest run since 1993. In the Sweet 16 matchup against UConn, she delivered a standout 23-point performance to push Ohio State forward.

Cotie McMahon enters the transfer portal in shocking move

Ohio State’s leading scorer, Cotie McMahon, entered the transfer portal after McMahon earlier hinted at her decision on Instagram by reposting a video on Wednesday.

Ad

Following Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round, McMahon appeared visibly frustrated and was caught on camera exchanging heated words while shaking hands with Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell.

Ad

Her departure leaves the Buckeyes with just eight players on their roster. The program has already lost four players to graduation, and earlier this week, Faith Carson also announced her transfer.

With McMahon gone, the Buckeyes will look to point guard Jaloni Cambridge to step up next season. Cambridge averaged 15.4 ppg and over two steals per game, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Ohio State now faces the challenge of rebuilding its roster and adjusting to life without McMahon, a player who had become an integral part of the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here