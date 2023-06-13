Kobe Brown 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Mizzou Forward land?

Kobe Brown had a sensational senior season at Missouri, earning All-SEC honors and carrying the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament. He was a dynamic scorer who could knock down shots from anywhere, especially from behind the arc, where he made 45.5 percent of his attempts. He also did a bit of everything, averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was a defensive force who could switch and defend multiple positions.

But for some reason, NBA scouts are not sold on Brown. He is barely on the radar for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to HoopsHype’s mock drafts, where he is slated to go in the second round or worse.

One of the reasons why Brown is not higher on draft boards is his lack of size and athleticism for his position. He stands at just 2.03 m, which is below average for an NBA forward.

Brown’s age could be a drawback for some teams looking for younger and more raw talent. He will turn 23 before he steps on an NBA court, which is old for a rookie. Teams might opt for prospects who have more room to develop and improve their skills.

But he might be a steal for whoever lands him in the second round or snatches him up as an undrafted free agent. He has a refined and versatile game that could adapt well to the NBA. He has shown that he can compete with the best and deliver on a regular basis. He could be a valuable role player who can stretch the floor, make savvy plays, and defend with passion.

How Kobe Brown can be a versatile and valuable NBA forward

Kobe Brown #24 of the Missouri Tigers shoots a three-point basket: Utah State v Missouri

Kobe Brown is a do-it-all forward who can contribute in multiple ways on both ends of the floor. He has a powerful build and a long wingspan that help him absorb contact and alter shots. He also has a high basketball IQ and a competitive fire that make him a valuable teammate and a fierce opponent.

He improved his shooting efficiency dramatically in his senior year, becoming one of the best scorers in the nation. He also showed good vision and decision-making as a playmaker, recording an assist percentage above 15.0 while keeping his turnover percentage below 15.0.

Brown is a versatile, sharpshooting and defensive-minded forward who fits the mold of what teams like the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Sixers are looking for. He may not be the flashiest prospect in this draft, but he has a reliable game and a winning mentality that could translate well to the NBA level.

