“LA Sparks need to move heaven & earth to get her”: Fans excited as JuJu Watkins headlines huge Nike mural in Los Angeles

JuJu Watkins might only be in her sophomore year, but she's already one of the biggest names in basketball. The Los Angeles-born guard is the top scorer for the USC Trojans and a front-runner for numerous awards in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Ad

Watkins is also earning recognition off the court as she's sponsored by Nike. The company recently erected numerous billboards all over Los Angeles with Watkins being the main attraction.

Fans flocked to Instagram to give Watkins her flowers after such a momentous occasion.

“LA Sparks need to move heaven & earth to get her”: Fans excited as JuJu Watkins headlines huge mural for $113.57 billion worth brand in Los Angeles.

A fan wrote, "Hope she goes to the sparks and stays in LA"

Ad

Trending

Another said, "THE BEST ALL AROUND WOMEN’S NCAA PLAYER WE HAVE SEEN IN YEARS."

However, not all fans were as ecstatic.

One said, "Unfortunately she has to remain in college for two more years with the WNBA age rules."

Another stated, "She need to stop pouting on the court."

One added, " “You can’t win. So win.”…what does that even mean. Would’ve been better to say “You can’t when? So win.” 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Ad

Ad

JuJu Watkins could join a stacked LA Sparks roster in 2026

LA Sparks fans have dreams of their franchise making a blockbuster move to land JuJu Watkins in the 2026 WNBA draft. That'll be Watkins' first year of eligibility due to WNBA rules.

It would be a match made in basketball heaven as Watkins embodies the ethos of LA, and her joining the Sparks would be a marketing dream. It'll be arguably the biggest addition to a Los Angeles franchise since Luca Doncic joined the LA Lakers via trade.

Ad

Furthermore, Watkins will be joining a stacked roster with Odyssey Sims, Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink currently in the starting five. Adding Watkins to the equation would make the Sparks the most complete roster in all of WNBA basketball.

Also, the Sparks could improve their roster even more via the 2025 WNBA draft. There are a couple of high-ceiling guards who should be available at Pick 9.

In the meantime, Watkins will focus on bringing a national championship to USC and make improvements to her all-around game. The sky is the limit for the ever-improving Watkins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here