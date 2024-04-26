Lamont Butler transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the San Diego State guard ft. Seton Hall and more

Lamont Butler's time with the San Diego State Aztecs is over, as the 6-foot-2 senior guard has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal this year. Known as a staunch defender, Butler will likely forever go down in SDSU history as the guy who hit the game-winner over FAU in 2023 March Madness to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

Butler is leaving San Diego State after four years, averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this season. He hasn't indicated where he wants to go, but he made it clear that he wants to explore his options, while also keeping the option to still return to the Aztecs if he so wishes.

That said, here are five teams that could theoretically use someone of his experience and skillset if he does decide to fully transfer.

Seton Hall

For a defensive-minded guy like Lamont Butler, a team that could use some shoring up to start being competitive is Seton Hall. Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway is likewise a defensive-minded coach, and his team has already reaped the rewards of his schemes--going 25-12 in the regular season.

Despite the excellent record, however, Seton Hall was just snubbed by this year`s selection committee and missed the Big Dance. But the addition of a veteran like Butler, who`s already had his share of postseason experience, could help them get over the hump by next season.

Aside from that, competing in a Big East conference with elite teams like UConn and Marquette could also help Butler's draft stock--not to mention the Pirates` chances of returning to March Madness since their 2022 appearance.

Houston

Throughout the 2023-2024 season, the Houston Cougars were the premiere defensive team in the nation. Moreover, with former lead player Jamal Shead now trying his luck in the NBA, head coach Kelvin Sampson needs someone he could easily fit into his system--and Lamont Butler can fit the bill.

Butler's perimeter defense will gel right in with Houston, but that's not all. He's also a slightly bigger body compared to Sheed, meaning he can be a pest on the defensive end under the schemings of a two-time AP Coach of the Year awardee (via FOX Sports).

California

Starting with a team in Butler's home state, the Cal Golden Bears are among the worst teams on defense last season--more so on the perimeter. Cal gave up the 11th-worst opponent PPG and a middling sixth-worst opponent three-point attempts in the Pac-12.

That said, they need someone quick and strong enough to bother those quickdraw guards on the outside, while also being strong enough to body them if they get slightly beat off the dribble. Lamont Butler is one of the best guys they can target that can realistically provide this.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have been almost completely left to dry in the backcourt with their transfer portal departures. AJ Storr is now with Kansas, and sharpshooting Connor Essegian has moved on to Nebraska.

Head coach Greg Gard needs tough, defensive-minded players who can also pass the ball, which is something Lamont Butler can give him with no need for acclimating--especially in the gritty playstyle of the Big Ten.

Virginia

Once more, Lamont Butler`s defensive instincts could be put to good use at Virginia. The Cavaliers have lost Ryan Dunn to the draft, so they need someone who can fit them and fast. The former San Diego State Aztec could be that guy for them that gets them over the hump after that disappointing first-round exit in this year's March Madness.

Aside from that, however, perhaps the biggest reason for Butler to join the Cavaliers is the chance to prove himself against S-tier level ACC competition. If he does well, his draft stock could soar.