"Larry Bird come get your daughter": When Rapper Boosie Badazz hyped up $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark during championship game vs. Angel Reese's LSU

During last year's championship game between Caitlin Clark's Iowa and Angel Reese's LSU, rapper Boosie Badazz posted a video on his social media account. In the video, he asked Larry Bird to come and take his daughter, given the shooting prowess of both players.

"Larry Bird come get your daughter," Boosie said on the video.

Badazz was wearing an LSU football shirt during the video. Thus, it seems as if he was supporting Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers for the game.

Caitlin Clark's stats in tonight's game against Angel Reese's LSU Tigers

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes avenged their last year's championship loss against the LSU Tigers. Iowa won 94-87 in the Elite Eight matchup, with Clark putting up her usual dominating performance. The Hawkeyes star scored 41 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists.

Clark, whose NIL value stands at $3.1 million (per On3), had 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists in last year's championship game. LSU won the national championship game, 102-85.

On top of an improved personal performance, Clark and the Hawkeyes won this time and will advance to the Final Four as one of the favorites to win it all this season.

Flau'jae Johnson was the Tigers' best performer this time around. She scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished two assists. Angel Reese had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Is there a rivalry?

However, it would seem that the rivalry is much more of a publicity stunt by the media than something Reese and Clark actually believe in. Here's what Reese said about it to ESPN on Sunday, ahead of tonight's game:

“I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other, I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super-competitive game.

"Once I get between those lines, there’s no friends. I’m going to talk trash to you. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole entire game, but after the game, we can kick it.”

Both have had phenomenal college careers. While Clark has decided to take her talent to the WNBA, Reese hasn't yet decided.