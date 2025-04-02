Last-Tear Poa transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for LSU guard ft. Kentucky

LSU is losing a veteran to the transfer portal. Last-Tear Poa took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that she will be entering the transfer portal.

"God opened this door for me and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Geaux Tigers, Forever 13🐯," part of Pao's Instagram caption read.

The Australian native spent three seasons at LSU after beginning her college career with two years at Northwest Florida State. A recent NCAA ruling that offers former junior college players extra eligibility is why Poa will be able to play next season.

In her final year with the Tigers, the guard appeared in 30 games, including 15 starts. She averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Let's look at some possible landing spots for Poa.

Top 5 landing spots for Last-Tear Poa

#1. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is in a similar spot to LSU. Veteran point guard Saniah Tyler has entered the transfer portal. Like Poa, Tyler is a strong playmaker off the bench. The Wildcats will be looking for a reliable, seasoned guard able to take Tyler's place. Poa could be the perfect match.

Unlike Poa, Tyler did not make any starts this season, but the two guards averaged nearly identical minutes. The Kentucky guard's 2.3 points per game and 1.2 rebounds are slightly higher than Poa's 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds, but the LSU guard is a better assister.

Tyler is a better shooter than Poa, but Poa would provide Kentucky with an admirable point guard with experience at a top program.

#2. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue could use a player like Poa next season. The team relied on freshman guard Amiyah Reynolds this season, but Reynolds has entered the transfer portal. The Boilermakers will need another ballhandler.

Reynolds recorded 1.9 points and 1.3 assists per game for Purdue this season, both statistical categories in which Poa outperforms her. The Boilermakers guard is a better rebounder, recording 2.2 rebounds per game this year as compared to Poa's 1.0.

Poa isn't a strong shooter from the field, averaging 24.5%, while Reynolds made 34% of her shots, but the two guards are nearly identical three-point shooters. Despite some differences between these two point guards, Poa was an essential playmaker at LSU and would fit in nicely at Purdue.

#3. Indiana Hoosiers

Poa could also be a welcome addition to Indiana, which is also losing a solid playmaker. Henna Sandvik is leaving the Hoosiers after three seasons. As a junior, the guard averaged 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. Poa outscores Sandvik and out-assists her while averaging just slightly fewer rebounds.

The thing that separates these two guards is their shooting ability. Sandvik was a solid shooter for Indiana, averaging 48.3% from the field and 38.1% from three this season. Poa is known more for her charging and ball-handling abilities than her shooting. This past season, she shot 24.5% from the field and 22.7% from three.

These two point guards excel in different areas, but Poa could still be a good pickup for Indiana.

#4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

After losing several stars to the transfer portal and a lack of remaining eligibility, Notre Dame will be doing a lot of rebuilding this offseason. One player they will need to replace is sophomore guard Emma Risch.

Risch recorded 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists over 13.7 minutes on the court per game. She is a more significant point contributor than Poa, and also finds much more shooting success.

These two are not identical types of players, but both are playmakers for dominant programs. Poa could be a promising pickup for Notre Dame as the team rebuilds, even if she isn't a perfect replacement for Risch.

#5. Penn State Lady Lions

Penn State freshman guard Talayah Walker has entered the transfer portal. She led the Lady Lions' five freshmen in scoring, averaging 5.6 points per game. While Poa doesn't usually record this many points, she has a skill set that could be helpful to Penn State.

Poa is a better assister than Walker, averaging 1.9 assists per game as compared to Walker's 0.8. Walker is a stronger rebounder and shooter, but both point guards are capable of being difference makers off the bench.

