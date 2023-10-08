LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, makes a splash at Ohio State-Maryland football game amid his CBB recruiting visit

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, has significantly raised his profile with his Nike Peach Jam performances, and he has already started visiting universities thought to be interested in extending offers to him.

James visited the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend, a program that is reportedly prioritizing recruiting highly-rated, homegrown talent.

James recently attended the Maryland Terrapins versus Ohio State Buckeyes football game during his visit to the institution.

Bryce James attending Ohio State game.

Before committing to USC, LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, also had a firm offer from Ohio State.

Bryce James currently attends Notre Dame Sherman Oaks where he transferred to from Sierra Canyon High School, although he had originally intended to join Campbell Hall.

He is considered a four-star talent in the class of 2025 by ESPN and already got an offer last year from Duquesne. According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, he was reportedly extensively scouted at the Peach Jam Tournament in July.

Buckeyes fans will hope that the lure of Ohio will convince him to choose them.

Will LeBron James' older son play this season?

On July 24, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a team training session at the USC facilities and was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While basketball fans were concerned about his health, they were also concerned that LeBron James' eldest son would never get to fulfill his talent and play basketball at the highest level.

It was revealed that James had a congenital heart defect which had caused the cardiac arrest.

During the Lakers' media days, LeBron James shared positive news about Bronny James.

"Bronny's doing extremely well," James said. "He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up. Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other. ... We're happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

This backed up an earlier statement by the family that suggested that Bronny James would return to basketball.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

The USC Trojans will be heartened by the news that their basketball star is on the mend and will be back in action soon.