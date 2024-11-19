Lipscomb vs Kentucky Prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

We have an intriguing matchup in the BBN Invitational. The Lipscomb Bisons head to Rupp Arena on Tuesday to play the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats in nonconference action. This will be a different matchup as these programs are not typically on similar levels in terms of quality.

The Bisons (2-3) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak, coming off Sunday's 66–61 road loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (3-0) are looking to keep their hot start going, coming off a 77–72 home victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 12.

Let's take a closer look at the odds and discuss how this game should wind up going.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky prediction

These teams are certainly on two different levels but the defenses are going to keep these programs close in this game. So far this season, the Bisons are allowing 72.6 points while the Wildcats are giving up 68.7 ppg. While it likely will not be that close and Kentucky should win the game outright, however, go with Lipscomb +21.5 here.

These teams are going to be able to shoot the basketball well and get points on the board. So far this season, Lipscomb averaged 71.0 ppg on 43.6% from the floor. Kentucky averaged 93.3 ppg while connecting on 49.3% throughout the year. Expect the offenses to be flowing and take the over here as well.

Senior forward Andrew Carr has not been grabbing many rebounds but is averaging 6.8 rpg in 2023-24 and 6.0 in 2022-23. Carr is also coming off a six-rebound performance, so expect Carr to grab at least six rebounds in this game.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Lipscomb +21.5 (-110) Over 158.5 (-108) +1600 Kentucky -21.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-112) -4000

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky picks

Pick #1: Lipscomb Bisons +21.5 (-110)

Pick #2: Over 158.5 (-108)

Pick #3: Andrew Carr 6+ Rebounds (+100)

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky head-to-head

These teams have not seen each other much over the years. This is only the second time the Lipscomb Bisons and the Kentucky Wildcats play each other. The only other time these programs played against one another was on Nov. 14, 2005, when the Wildcats secured a 67–49 home win.

How to watch Lipscomb vs. Kentucky

This game between the Lipscomb Bisons and the Kentucky Wildcats will not be available on linear television. Instead, it will be only on streaming as the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

