Lisa Bluder NCAA championship record: How many times has Iowa HC won a national championship?

Iowa HC Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to an incredible run in the NCAA tournament for two seasons in a row, both times having the opportunity to win a national championship. Her 34th season is her career best win-wise, amassing an impressive 34-4 record in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's basketball season, and is one win away from capturing the NCAA title.

Bluder's recent success is attributed to her great coaching, as well as Iowa Star Caitlin Clark. The matchup against South Carolina would be Clark's last game in the NCAA, as she recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Iowa native is averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals, making 5.2 threes per game with 37.8% accuracy heading to the NCAA Finals.

Let us break down the coaching career of Bluder, including records in Iowa and other schools.

Lisa Bluder NCAA Championship record

Bluder has coached two schools in 34 seasons, 10 seasons with the Drake Bulldogs and 24 seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Prior to the national championship game against South Carolina, Bluder has not won an NCAA title yet, but this could all change on Sunday.

She had prolonged tenures with Drake and Iowa and had success with both in the NCAA tournament. The Northern Iowa alumnus, went to the big dance 22 times (24-21) going to the Final Four twice.

Bluder has coached 1,074 games in her career, winning 716 of them (66.7% win percentage).

Here is the complete list of Lisa Bluder's win-loss record in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball.

Season School Conf G W L W-L% Notes 1990-91 Drake Gateway 30 13 17 43.30% 1991-92 Drake Gateway 26 11 15 42.30% 1992-93 Drake MVC 28 15 13 53.60% 1993-94 Drake MVC 28 16 12 57.10% 1994-95 Drake MVC 31 25 6 80.60% Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 1995-96 Drake MVC 29 16 13 55.20% 1996-97 Drake MVC 30 23 7 76.70% Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 1997-98 Drake MVC 30 25 5 83.30% Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 1998-99 Drake MVC 31 21 10 67.70% 1999-00 Drake MVC 30 23 7 76.70% Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 2000-01 Iowa Big Ten 31 21 10 67.70% Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 2001-02 Iowa Big Ten 29 18 11 62.10% NCAA Tournament 2002-03 Iowa Big Ten 33 18 15 54.50% 2003-04 Iowa Big Ten 29 16 13 55.20% NCAA Tournament 2004-05 Iowa Big Ten 33 23 10 69.70% 2005-06 Iowa Big Ten 29 17 12 58.60% NCAA Tournament 2006-07 Iowa Big Ten 30 14 16 46.70% 2007-08 Iowa Big Ten 32 21 11 65.60% Reg. Season Champion; NCAA Tournament 2008-09 Iowa Big Ten 32 21 11 65.60% NCAA Tournament 2009-10 Iowa Big Ten 34 20 14 58.80% NCAA Tournament 2010-11 Iowa Big Ten 31 22 9 71.00% NCAA Tournament 2011-12 Iowa Big Ten 31 19 12 61.30% NCAA Tournament 2012-13 Iowa Big Ten 34 21 13 61.80% NCAA Tournament 2013-14 Iowa Big Ten 36 27 9 75.00% NCAA Tournament 2014-15 Iowa Big Ten 34 26 8 76.50% NCAA Tournament 2015-16 Iowa Big Ten 33 19 14 57.60% 2016-17 Iowa Big Ten 34 20 14 58.80% 2017-18 Iowa Big Ten 32 24 8 75.00% NCAA Tournament 2018-19 Iowa Big Ten 36 29 7 80.60% Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 2019-20 Iowa Big Ten 30 23 7 76.70% 2020-21 Iowa Big Ten 30 20 10 66.70% NCAA Tournament 2021-22 Iowa Big Ten 32 24 8 75.00% Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament 2022-23 Iowa Big Ten 38 31 7 81.60% Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament; NCAA FF 2023-24 Iowa Big Ten 38 34 4 89.50% Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament; NCAA FF Total Coaching Record 1074 716 358 66.67%

How many national championship games has Lisa Bluder been to?

Bluder has coached two national championship games, one was last year (2023) against LSU, and the second is against Dawn Stacey and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2024) this coming Sunday, April 7.

Who is the winningest coach at Iowa's women's basketball?

Lisa Bluder is the all-time winningest head coach in Hawkeyes women's basketball history, garnering 528 wins in 781 games (67.6%). With 24 seasons in Iowa, she is also the longest-tenured head coach in the program's history.

Seasons School G W L W-L% Lisa Bluder 24 Iowa 781 528 253 67.60% Vivian Stringer 12 Iowa 353 269 84 76.20% Angie Lee 5 Iowa 144 84 60 58.30% Judy McMullen 2 Iowa 52 15 37 28.80%

Iowa vs South Carolina National Championship game details

The NCAA championship between Iowa and South Carolina will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, located about nine miles northwest of Phoenix. Tip-off starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The game will be shown live on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Fans can also watch the game on streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.