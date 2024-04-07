Lisa Bluder NCAA championship record: How many times has Iowa HC won a national championship?

By Patrick Edrozo
Modified Apr 07, 2024 22:06 IST
NCAA Women
Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark could make history against South Carolina

Iowa HC Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to an incredible run in the NCAA tournament for two seasons in a row, both times having the opportunity to win a national championship. Her 34th season is her career best win-wise, amassing an impressive 34-4 record in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's basketball season, and is one win away from capturing the NCAA title.

Bluder's recent success is attributed to her great coaching, as well as Iowa Star Caitlin Clark. The matchup against South Carolina would be Clark's last game in the NCAA, as she recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Iowa native is averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals, making 5.2 threes per game with 37.8% accuracy heading to the NCAA Finals.

Let us break down the coaching career of Bluder, including records in Iowa and other schools.

Lisa Bluder NCAA Championship record

Bluder has coached two schools in 34 seasons, 10 seasons with the Drake Bulldogs and 24 seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Prior to the national championship game against South Carolina, Bluder has not won an NCAA title yet, but this could all change on Sunday.

She had prolonged tenures with Drake and Iowa and had success with both in the NCAA tournament. The Northern Iowa alumnus, went to the big dance 22 times (24-21) going to the Final Four twice.

Bluder has coached 1,074 games in her career, winning 716 of them (66.7% win percentage).

Here is the complete list of Lisa Bluder's win-loss record in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball.

SeasonSchoolConfGWLW-L%Notes
1990-91DrakeGateway30131743.30%
1991-92DrakeGateway26111542.30%
1992-93DrakeMVC28151353.60%
1993-94DrakeMVC28161257.10%
1994-95DrakeMVC3125680.60%Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
1995-96DrakeMVC29161355.20%
1996-97DrakeMVC3023776.70%Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
1997-98DrakeMVC3025583.30%Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
1998-99DrakeMVC31211067.70%
1999-00DrakeMVC3023776.70%Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
2000-01IowaBig Ten31211067.70%Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
2001-02IowaBig Ten29181162.10%NCAA Tournament
2002-03IowaBig Ten33181554.50%
2003-04IowaBig Ten29161355.20%NCAA Tournament
2004-05IowaBig Ten33231069.70%
2005-06IowaBig Ten29171258.60%NCAA Tournament
2006-07IowaBig Ten30141646.70%
2007-08IowaBig Ten32211165.60%Reg. Season Champion; NCAA Tournament
2008-09IowaBig Ten32211165.60%NCAA Tournament
2009-10IowaBig Ten34201458.80%NCAA Tournament
2010-11IowaBig Ten3122971.00%NCAA Tournament
2011-12IowaBig Ten31191261.30%NCAA Tournament
2012-13IowaBig Ten34211361.80%NCAA Tournament
2013-14IowaBig Ten3627975.00%NCAA Tournament
2014-15IowaBig Ten3426876.50%NCAA Tournament
2015-16IowaBig Ten33191457.60%
2016-17IowaBig Ten34201458.80%
2017-18IowaBig Ten3224875.00%NCAA Tournament
2018-19IowaBig Ten3629780.60%Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
2019-20IowaBig Ten3023776.70%
2020-21IowaBig Ten30201066.70%NCAA Tournament
2021-22IowaBig Ten3224875.00%Reg. Season Champion; Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament
2022-23IowaBig Ten3831781.60%Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament; NCAA FF
2023-24IowaBig Ten3834489.50%Conf. Tournament Champion; NCAA Tournament; NCAA FF
Total Coaching Record107471635866.67%

How many national championship games has Lisa Bluder been to?

Bluder has coached two national championship games, one was last year (2023) against LSU, and the second is against Dawn Stacey and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2024) this coming Sunday, April 7.

Who is the winningest coach at Iowa's women's basketball?

Lisa Bluder is the all-time winningest head coach in Hawkeyes women's basketball history, garnering 528 wins in 781 games (67.6%). With 24 seasons in Iowa, she is also the longest-tenured head coach in the program's history.

SeasonsSchoolGWLW-L%
Lisa Bluder24Iowa78152825367.60%
Vivian Stringer12Iowa3532698476.20%
Angie Lee5Iowa144846058.30%
Judy McMullen2Iowa52153728.80%

Iowa vs South Carolina National Championship game details

The NCAA championship between Iowa and South Carolina will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, located about nine miles northwest of Phoenix. Tip-off starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The game will be shown live on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Fans can also watch the game on streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?