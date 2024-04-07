Lisa Bluder NCAA championship record: How many times has Iowa HC won a national championship?

Iowa HC Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to an incredible run in the NCAA tournament for two seasons in a row, both times having the opportunity to win a national championship. Her 34th season is her career best win-wise, amassing an impressive 34-4 record in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 women's basketball season, and is one win away from capturing the NCAA title.
Bluder's recent success is attributed to her great coaching, as well as Iowa Star Caitlin Clark. The matchup against South Carolina would be Clark's last game in the NCAA, as she recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.
The Iowa native is averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals, making 5.2 threes per game with 37.8% accuracy heading to the NCAA Finals.
Let us break down the coaching career of Bluder, including records in Iowa and other schools.
Lisa Bluder NCAA Championship record
Bluder has coached two schools in 34 seasons, 10 seasons with the Drake Bulldogs and 24 seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Prior to the national championship game against South Carolina, Bluder has not won an NCAA title yet, but this could all change on Sunday.
She had prolonged tenures with Drake and Iowa and had success with both in the NCAA tournament. The Northern Iowa alumnus, went to the big dance 22 times (24-21) going to the Final Four twice.
Bluder has coached 1,074 games in her career, winning 716 of them (66.7% win percentage).
Here is the complete list of Lisa Bluder's win-loss record in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball.
How many national championship games has Lisa Bluder been to?
Bluder has coached two national championship games, one was last year (2023) against LSU, and the second is against Dawn Stacey and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2024) this coming Sunday, April 7.
Who is the winningest coach at Iowa's women's basketball?
Lisa Bluder is the all-time winningest head coach in Hawkeyes women's basketball history, garnering 528 wins in 781 games (67.6%). With 24 seasons in Iowa, she is also the longest-tenured head coach in the program's history.
Iowa vs South Carolina National Championship game details
The NCAA championship between Iowa and South Carolina will take place on Sunday, April 7, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, located about nine miles northwest of Phoenix. Tip-off starts at 3:00 PM ET.
The game will be shown live on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Fans can also watch the game on streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.