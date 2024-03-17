List of NCAA March Madness Men's MVPs from inception

March Madness is undoubtedly the most anticipated part of the college basketball postseason. It is that time of the year when the best teams of the season across different conferences come up against each other to determine the national champion.

Every year, March Madness offers some of the greatest spectacles in college basketball. Fans get to witness some of the best players display their talent in the race for the national title. The most outstanding among them ends up being the tournament MVP.

A lot of players have been crowned the MVP of the NCAA Tournament since its inception in 1939. Accredited members of the media at the championship game decide on the winner through balloting. The first edition of the award was won by Ohio State’s Jimmy Hull.

List of Men's NCAA Tournament MVP

1939 – Jimmy Hull, Ohio State

1940 – Marvin Huffman, Indiana

1941 – John Kotz, Wisconsin

1942 – Howie Dallmar, Stanford

1943 – Ken Sailors, Wyoming

1944 – Arnie Ferrin, Utah

1945 – Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1946 – Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1947 – George Kaftan, Holy Cross

1948 – Alex Groza, Kentucky

1949 – Alex Groza, Kentucky

1950 – Irwin Dambrot, CCNY

1951 – Bill Spivey, Kentucky

1952 – Clyde Lovellette, Kansas

1953 – B. H. Born, Kansas

1954 – Tom Gola, La Salle

1955 – Bill Russell, San Francisco

1956 – Hal Lear, Temple

1957 – Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas

1958 – Elgin Baylor, Seattle

1959 – Jerry West, West Virginia

1960 – Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1961 – Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1962 – Paul Hogue, Cincinnati

1963 – Art Heyman, Duke

1964 – Walt Hazzard, UCLA

1965 – Bill Bradley, Princeton

1966 – Jerry Chambers, Utah

1967 – Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1968 – Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1969 – Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1970 – Sidney Wicks, UCLA

1971 – Vacated

1972 – Bill Walton, UCLA

1973 – Bill Walton, UCLA

1974 – David Thompson, NC State

1975 – Richard Washington, UCLA

1976 – Kent Benson, Indiana

1977 – Butch Lee, Marquette

1978 – Jack Givens, Kentucky

1979 – Earvin Johnson, Michigan State

1980 – Darrell Griffith, Louisville

1981 – Isiah Thomas, Indiana

1982 – James Worthy, North Carolina

1983 – Akeem Olajuwon, Houston

1984 – Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1985 – Ed Pinckney, Villanova

1986 – Pervis Ellison, Louisville

1987 – Keith Smart, Indiana

1988 – Danny Manning, Kansas

1989 – Glen Rice, Michigan

1990 – Anderson Hunt, UNLV

1991 – Christian Laettner, Duke

1992 – Bobby Hurley, Duke

1993 – Donald Williams, North Carolina

1994 – Corliss Williamson, Arkansas

1995 – Ed O'Bannon, UCLA

1996 – Tony Delk, Kentucky

1997 – Miles Simon, Arizona

1998 – Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky

1999 – Richard Hamilton, Connecticut

2000 – Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State

2001 – Shane Battier, Duke

2002 – Juan Dixon, Maryland

2003 – Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

2004 – Emeka Okafor, Connecticut

2005 – Sean May, North Carolina

2006 – Joakim Noah, Florida

2007 – Corey Brewer, Florida

2008 – Mario Chalmers, Kansas

2009 – Wayne Ellington, North Carolina

2010 – Kyle Singler, Duke

2011 – Kemba Walker, Connecticut

2012 – Anthony Davis, Kentucky

2013 – Luke Hancock, Louisville

2014 – Shabazz Napier, Connecticut

2015 – Tyus Jones, Duke

2016 – Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova

2017 – Joel Berry II, North Carolina

2018 – Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova

2019 – Kyle Guy, Virginia

2020 – None (Did not hold due to COVID-19)

2021 – Jared Butler, Baylor

2022 – Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

2023 – Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Who are the favorites for the March Madness MVP in 2024

Several players are expected to be in the running to win the MVP award at the 2024 March Madness. These include Purdue’s Zach Edey, UConn’s Cam Spencer, Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. and Houston's LJ Cryer. Robbie Avila is also considered a long shot for the award.

Since 1983, there hasn’t been an NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player from a non-title team. Akeem Olajuwon was the last player to achieve this feat. He earned the honor while playing for Houston, which reached the championship game but fell short against NC State.