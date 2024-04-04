Louisville Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all Cardinals players who've entered the transfer portal 

The Louisville Cardinals are experiencing one of the biggest waves of outgoing transfers entering the portal this year. It`s mostly after the team`s disastrous season that saw them not just completely miss out on March Madness, but unceremoniously do so with an 8-24 record and an eight-game losing skid to close out the regular season.

As such, numerous players are looking for greener pastures. A total of 12 players have entered the portal with most of them still undecided (via On3). Here's a closer look at those who have been mostly sure as to which school they`re moving to.

Louisville Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

#1. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, PF (NC State/Pitt)

While technically still undecided, junior PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has narrowed down his choices to either NC State or Pitt. He seems to be more leaning towards the Wolfpack, and with his reasons for doing so unclear, what follows is speculation.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps a good reason is that NC State`s been having immense success lately at the hands of 6-foot-9 big man DJ Burns Jr. Huntley-Hatfield is nowhere near close to Burns` playstyle, as he`s more of a guy who thrives as the roll man in pick-and-roll situations getting the ball in stride to the basket. He also can put the ball on the floor, drive and finish around the basket when he needs to.

Burns, on the other hand, is more of a face-up/back-to-the-basket post scorer with a feathery touch around the rim. But while these two players are different, a big man wouldn`t feel out of place now on NC State`s roster considering their recent success going for old-school paint play. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds on 56.7% FG shooting this year.

#2. Skyy Clark, PG (UCLA)

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore, Clark is a quick slashing scorer who can create his own shot when he needs to. The PG out of Los Angeles is coming home after committing to the UCLA Bruins, who could definitely use a guy like him.

Expand Tweet

The Bruins are one of the worst teams this season in terms of scoring (392nd in the nation at 66 ppg). Their top scorer, Dylan Andrews, averages less than Skyy Clark at slightly worse efficiency. So someone with a bucket-getter`s DNA could help UCLA at least shore up that poor offense.

Updated list of Louisville players in the transfer portal

As previously mentioned, 12 total players from Louisville have entered the portal this year. Here`s a full list of the names updated as of April 4, 2024:

NAME POSITION STATUS Ty-Laur Johnson PG Undecided Emmanuel Okorafor PF Undecided Tre White SG Undecided Brandon Huntley-Hatfield PF NC State/Pitt Mike James SF Undecided Skyy Clark PG UCLA Danilo Jovanovich SF Undecided JJ Traynor PF Undecided Dennis Evans C Undecided Kaleb Glenn PF Undecided Koron Davis SG Undecided Curtis Williams Jr. SG Undecided

Updated list of incoming transfers to Louisville

While a ton of players are leaving the Cardinals, here are a few who have already committed to the team after entering the portal themselves. Two Charleston Cougars in C James Scott and PG Reyne Smith are coming to town, alongside a former James Madison Duke in SF Terrence Edwards, Jr.

Edwards is the more intriguing and arguably better player out of all three. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for JMU this season on 42.7% FG shooting.

NAME POSITION STATUS Terrence Edwards Jr. SF Committed James Scott C Committed Reyne Smith PG Committed