DJ Burns Jr. NBA Draft projections: Top 5 landing spots for the NC State forward ft. Boston, Miami, and more

In a world where basketball is mostly played by centers who move like forwards and guards, the NC State Wolfpack are defying new convention based off the play of one man: DJ Burns Jr.

The six-foot-nine, 275-lb senior has helped lead his team to the Elite Eight this season, an insane accomplishment by the Wolfpack`s standards, with the program struggling heavily in the last few years. NC State hasn`t been this deep into March Madness since 1986, 14 years before DJ Burns Jr. was born.

Nevertheless, what he`s doing for the Wolfpack this year is sure to attract a second look from NBA scouts even if he might get undrafted by the time the NBA Draft rolls around.

On that note, here are five teams that could, theoretically, use the services of an old-school big man like him.

Potential landing spots for DJ Burns Jr.

#1 Boston Celtics

Al Horford is still incredibly effective at 37, but he`s getting old. Brad Stevens already got someone who could fill Al`s spot when he calls it, meaning Xavier Tillman would likely start at the four for the foreseeable future. Tillman himself is still young, but another young big body in DJ Burns Jr. certainly couldn`t hurt.

Boston`s slow, deliberate half-court offense would benefit the NC State big man a lot, as he`s most effective in that kind of attack. The only downsides of him being with the Celtics is that he won`t be a 3-point shooting threat (via Sports Network), and he won`t be incredibly switchable on offense like Tillman is.

#2 Miami Heat

A quick look at DJ Burns Jr.`s highlights in this year`s March Madness could prove why he might thrive in Miami. The Heat are well-known for their physical, hard-nosed nature. Burns` big, burly frame would not look out of place in that kind of culture.

Kevin Love is also getting up there in years, while Bam Adebayo couldn`t be the only big in the roster willing to bang bodies in the paint. Burns could easily step in and fit the bill when Miami needs someone physical to make teams work when they try to bust through the paint. However, Burns` Achilles heel would be his relative lack of foot speed on defense, especially compared to someone like Adebayo.

Lastly, Heat Culture requires players to bring a certain amount of intensity and energy into games. Burns considers himself as an energy guy for NC State (via The Fayetteville Observer), which could mean that he wont`t find trouble fitting in at South Beach.

#3 OKC Thunder

Numerous games have proven that while Chet Holmgren is effective enough on offense, he`s easy to move around on defense because of his lanky frame. Even Victor Wembanyama can just bully-ball him down low.

Adding DJ Burns Jr. would give OKC another big body backing up Chet at either center or power forward. Used correctly, it will neutralize mismatches and allow Holmgren to ply his trade where he`s most effective.

The NC State big man is not going to be a rim protector, but Chet could just easily come from the weak side and get his blocks from there.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers

For Portland, DeAndre Ayton has been effective enough, but he could still use someone to back him up. DJ Burns Jr.'s old-school post play would give the Blazers their 2024 version of former #9 overall pick Zach Randolph, without the 3-point shot, though.

#5 New York Knicks

The Knicks are middle of the pack in the NBA when it comes to fast break points (via Team Rankings).

Their best player, Julius Randle, is more or less someone like Burns, just with a 3-point shot. Randle will continue to be the Knicks' best big man, meaning he needs his own Robin. DJ Burns Jr. could be that guy for NYK.