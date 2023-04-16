The Boston Celtics are in the middle of another hopefully deep playoff run. They handled the Atlanta Hawks easily in game one of round one of the Eastern Conference Playoffs 112-99.

A lot of people out there believe this could be the year for Boston, including former Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman. If the Celtics win it all, Edelman will be richer and veteran Al Horford will finally get his ring.

The former two-time national champion at Florida has had a fantastic 16-year career. He has put up historic numbers, and NBA observers have certainly taken notice. Here is why No. 42 belongs in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Al Horford's historic numbers

Horford, who is 36, has been as consistent as any big man in the game during his career. According to Basketball Reference, the 2022-2023 season was the first season in which Horford averaged less than 10.0 points per game (9.8). His career mark of 8.1 rebounds per game ranks better than future Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James.

His mark of 1,187 career blocks ranks higher than that of Hall of Famers Bob McAdoo, Karl Malone, and Bob Lanier. Not only is Horford one of the most productive big men of the last 15 years, but he is also one of the best defenders.

Al Horford's All-Star career

Al Horford has earned a lot of honors that young basketball players dream about. He has been named to five different All-Star teams, including four during his career in Atlanta (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016). He was also voted as an All-NBA performer in 2011. Additionally, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First-Team in 2008.

His elite play has also been seen on the world stage. The former All-American has earned three medals for the Dominican Republic (two bronzes; Centrobasket, one gold; FIBA AmeriCup). Whether it was in college, the NBA or international tournaments, Horford was a big-time star. The fact that he was able to help take three different teams (Hawks, Celtics, 76ers) to the playoffs supports that, too.

The only thing Horford is really missing is an NBA ring. That may very well be the crowing jewel on top of a Hall of Fame career. His statistics say he is a Hall of Famer. His All-Star nods say that as well. Al Horford has made it known that he belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame once his career is over.

Poll : Is Al Horford a Future Hall of Famer? Yes No 0 votes