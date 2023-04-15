NFL legend Julian Edelman drops $11,000, goes big on Jayson Tatum’s Celtics ahead of NBA Playoffs

Julian Edelman spent the entire 12 seasons of his NFL career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He served as the primary receiving option for Tom Brady during part of their dynasty, helping the franchise win three Super Bowl rings. Edelman was also named the Super Bowl MVP for one of them on his way to becoming a true legend in the Boston area.

Since his retirement from the NFL, Julian Edelman has remained a part of the sports world in New England. He's often been seen attending professional games in sports other than just football for his Patriots, including the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox. He recently put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his Boston fandom.

Edelman recently revealed on his social media accounts that he placed a hefty $11,000 wager on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this year. He wore the number 11 during his time with the Patriots, which may have influenced his wagering amount.

The bold wager would pay out an impressive $50,600 if the Celtics are crowned champions of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, including $39,600 in profits. To do so, they will need to win four consecutive seven-game series. Their quest to do so begins in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics are currently massive favorites to win their series against the Hawks, listed as the -1000 favorites in the sports books. They are also the second-favorites by odds to win the NBA Championship this year, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks.

Has Julian Edelman always been a Celtics fan?

Julian Edelman was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area in California. Like most residents in this location, he admittedly grew up rooting for the Golden State Warriors. His time with the New England Patriots and becoming a part of the culture in Boston is apparently what made him switch to being a Celtics fan in 2017.

Edelman's true NBA fandom was put to a direct test during the NBA Finals last year in 2022. His new favorite team, the Celtics, faced off against his former favorite team, the Warriors, in the championship series. He actively demonstrated his loyalty on his social media accounts, rooting for Boston the entire way. Unfortunately, the Celtics came up short, falling to the Warriors in a 4-2 series.

