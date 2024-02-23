2024 NBA Draft: Top 5 college basketball players getting the snub in early mock drafts ft. Hunter Dickinson

The 2024 NBA Draft is just over three months away, and mock drafts have begun to emerge.

With the 2023-24 college basketball regular season winding down, with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away, players are looking to improve their draft stock.

Take a look at five college basketball players who have got snubbed in the latest rendition of mock drafts.

Five college basketball players getting the snub in 2024 NBA Draft mocks

#1 Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 55.8% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point range and 70.3% from the free-throw line.

In his four-year career, he has averaged 17.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.5 bpg, shooting 56.7% from the field, 35.2% from the 3-point range and 74.5% from the free-throw line.

Despite his strong collegiate career, Dickinson is projected to go undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

#2 Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr

Badgers guard AJ Storr is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game, shooting 43.5% from the field, 30.2% from the 3-point range and 81.9% from the free-throw line.

Despite his scoring prowess and relative young age as a sophomore, he's not projected to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

#3 UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton

Huskies guard Tristen Newton is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, shooting 41.3% from the field, 30.4% from the 3-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

In his five-year collegiate career, he has averaged 12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.3 bpg, shooting 40.0% from the field, 32.4% from the 3-point range and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

While he has plenty of two-way upside and is among the best perimeter defenders in the nation, Newton is projected to go undrafted this summer.

#4 Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love

Caleb Love is yet another player projected to go undrafted this summer despite a strong season.

The Arizona Wildcats guard is averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, shooting 43.4% from the field, 35.2% from the 3-point range and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

In his four-year collegiate career, he has averaged 15.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.3 bpg, shooting 37.6% from the field, 32.5% from the 3-point range and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

#5 Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey

Only two players in college basketball history, former UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton and former Virginia Cavaliers center Ralph Sampson, have won the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year more than once, with both doing so thrice

Former Bruins center Lew Alcindor, more popularly known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, would also have done so, but the award debuted during his final season of college basketball. All three were selected first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While Zach Edey appears in line to win his second straight Player of the Year award, he's projected to be selected in the second round. The Purdue Boilermakers center is averaging 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, shooting 61.3% from the field and 71.1% from the free-throw line.

In his four-year career, he has averaged 17.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.2 spg and 1.7 bpg, shooting 61.8% from the field and 70.5% from the free-throw line.