AJ Storr NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Wisconsin guard ft. Los Angeles Lakers

AJ Storr is in the midst of a strong season for the Wisconsin Badgers. The second-year guard originally joined the St. John's Red Storm as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. In his lone season with the program, he averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.4% from the field, 40.4 % from 3-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Storr joined the Wisconsin Badgers via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season and is averaging 16.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.4 spg and 0.1 bpg while shooting 44.9% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 83.5% from the free-throw line. His scoring ability and defensive upside should lead to interest at the NBA level, however, Storr is projected to slip to the second round.

Take a look at five landing spots for the Wisconsin guard.

AJ Storr's potential landing spots

#1: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be looking for talent that can contribute immediately, assuming that LeBron James returns for a 22nd season. They may not have a first-round pick as the New Orleans Pelicans will have the choice between their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade. Look for the Lakers to target a player such as AJ Storr, who can score, shoot and defend the perimeter in the second round.

#2: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled on the offensive end this season, ranking just 27th in the league in points per game. Despite reaching the NBA Finals last season, they ranked 30th in the league in scoring. The Heat could look for scoring help by targeting AJ Storr in the second round.

#3: San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs rank near, or at, the bottom of nearly every category this season. They have, however, found their franchise cornerstone in Victor Wembanyama, whom they selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Look for the Spurs to target a scorer, such as AJ Storr, who can help open the floor for their highly-touted rookie.

#4: Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are another team that has had plenty of issues this season. The Hornets have already traded away Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward, an unrestricted free agent after the season, could also be on the move. Charlotte could target a scoring wing such as AJ Storr to replace some of the production.

#5: Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten much scoring production outside of their starting five as they rank third-to-last in the league in bench scoring. Look for them to target a scoring option such as AJ Storr in the second round to help the second unit.