Tristen Newton NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the UConn guard ft. Los Angeles Lakers and more

Tristen Newton is in the midst of a strong season for the UConn Huskies. The fifth-year senior originally joined the East Carolina Pirates as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. In three seasons, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

After a strong final season, in which he averaged 17.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.3 bpg on 43.5% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range and 87.9% shooting from the free-throw line, Newton joined the UConn Huskies via the transfer portal.

He started for the Huskies' 2023 national title-winning team, averaging 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 37.4% from the field, 36.6% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the free-throw line. Newton entered the 2023 NBA draft following the season while retaining his college eligibility.

Ultimately, he decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and return to UConn. In his fifth and final season, he is averaging 15.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 40.5% from the field, 30.7% from 3-point range and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

His scoring, playmaking and defending ability should lead to interest at the NBA level. However, his age and lack of shooting will likely lead to Tristen Newton slipping to the second round.

Take a look at five landing spots for the UConn guard.

Tristen Newton's potential landing spots

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers may be without a first-round pick as the New Orleans Pelicans will have the choice between their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade. While many expect the Lakers to target Bronny James, it's unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA draft following health complications and a slow start to his collegiate career.

The Lakers, however, hold their second-round pick and will likely be in win-now mode, assuming LeBron James returns for a 22nd season. Adding a combo guard such as Tristen Newton would help the team right away as he would provide a boost to their defense and playmaking.

#2, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are another team that remains in win-now mode due to their aging superstar, Steph Curry. Tristen Newton's abilities as a combo guard would allow him to play alongside Curry and when the superstar is out of the game. While his lack of shooting ability may not be the best fit for their system, the Warriors have utilized high-energy, defensive guards in the past.

#3, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled to find a playmaker in the backcourt as Jimmy Butler is leading the team with 4.4 apg, after also doing so with 5.3 apg last season. Tristen Newton could bring playmaking while also seemingly fitting "Heat Culture" as someone who was initially overlooked.

#4, Denver Nuggets

While the Denver Nuggets are having another strong season, they have felt the void of Bruce Brown's departure. The Nuggets could also Reggie Jackson in free agency as he holds a player option for the 2024-25 season. They could look to fill that hole by adding a scoring and playmaking threat such as Tristen Newton in the backcourt.

#5, Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will have difficult decisions to make in regards to their backcourt. Jrue Holiday holds a player option for the 2024-25 season, while it will mark the last year on Derrick White's deal. Boston is already over the salary cap and into the luxury tax without bringing back Holiday, which leads to questions if both will be back. Adding Tristen Newton would help offset the loss of either player.