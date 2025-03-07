Louisville vs. Duke prediction, odds & picks for Mar. 7 | College basketball season 2024-25

The sixth-seeded Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the third-seeded Duke Blue Devils (23-7, 14-4) are getting ready to square off in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday evening. The Cardinals are coming off a nailbiting 70–68 overtime win against the Clemson Tigers in the tournament's second round on Thursday.

The Blue Devils had a bye to the quarterfinals due to their seeding in the ACC tournament. However, they finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak after a 71–57 road win over the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday. Let's look at the betting odds and discuss which bets we should be placing.

Louisville vs. Duke prediction

These teams are familiar with one another, as they just played a few weeks ago, but the seeding will show a different story. The Cardinals should keep the game close and have momentum after freshman Tajianna Roberts scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter/overtime.

This Louisville team will be tired after an overtime game, but they have proven to play Duke well. Duke is the better team though and should be able to depend on Toby Fournier to get some big baskets.

In terms of the total, these teams play solid brands of defense so expect the under to hit.

Louisville vs. Duke odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Louisville +9.5 (-115) Over 130.5 (-115) +350 Duke -9.5 (-115) Under 130.5 (-115) -700

Louisville vs. Duke picks

Pick #1: Louisville Cardinals +9.5 (-115)

Pick #2: Under 130.5 (-115)

Pick #3: Duke Blue Devils (-700)

Louisville vs. Duke head-to-head

The Louisville Cardinals and the Duke Blue Devils are playing against one another for the 15th time on Friday. Louisville leads the all-time series 9-4, but this is the first time the two are playing against one another in the ACC tournament.

These teams last played on Feb. 20, where the Cardinals secured a 70–62 road win.

How to watch Louisville vs. Duke

This game between the 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals will air on linear television and can be streamed too. This game will be airing on the ACC Network and be available to stream on ESPN, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV and Fubo.

