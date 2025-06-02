LSU basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

LSU had a disappointing 2024-25 season, going 3-15 in the SEC and 14-18 overall. It was Matt McMahon's second losing season in three years with the Tigers, who last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

The coaching staff put up an aggressive talent search during the offseason, snapping up seven players from the transfer portal and recruiting four incoming freshmen. The retooled roster will team up with returnees Jalen Reed and Robert Miller III.

Here's what the LSU Tigers would look like in the 2025-26 college basketball season:

LSU basketball season preview for 2025-26

UNLV transfer Dedan Thomas Jr will lead Matt McMahon's LSU in the 2025-26 college basketball season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Dedan Thomas Jr

Dedan Thomas Jr had a great sophomore season with UNLV before transferring to LSU. In 26 games, the 6-1 Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

He shot 41.3% from the field, including 35.3% from the 3-point range, and made 72.1% of his shots from the foul line. LSU coach Matt McMahon will rely primarily on Thomas on offense as he looks to bounce back from a miserable 2024-25 season.

Guard: Max Mackinnon

Australian Max Mackinnon played his best season with the Portland Pilots, tallying 14.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.2 apg. The 6-6 Brisbane native shot 46.7%, including a 40.7% clip from long range.

Mackinnon had a more notable improvement from the free-throw line, making 88.7% of his attempts, up from 70.2% in his 2023-24 stint with Elon.

Wing: Pablo Tamba

Pablo Tamba produced season-best stats with the UC Davis Aggies, tallying 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.2 spg last season. The 6-7 Malaga, Spain, native shot a career-high 58.7% from the field and made 65.9% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

Tamba is set to play his fifth season of college ball with LSU after playing two seasons with UC Davis, one year at the Idaho River State College and one season with Idaho State.

Forward: Marquel Sutton

Omaha transfer Marquel Sutton is coming off a breakout season where he was named the 2025 Summit League Player of the Year. The 6-foot-8 incoming senior averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Mavericks, who lost to St. John's in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Sutton is expected to strengthen LSU's frontcourt this season and would help Dedan Thomas Jr in anchoring the Tigers' offense.

Forward/Center: Jalen Reed

Jalen Reed had his best season cut short by a season-ending ACL tear on his right knee in the opening minutes of LSU's game against Florida State on Dec. 3, 2024. In eight games, Reed tallied 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.0 bpg.

He redshirted the remainder of the 2024-25 season and will return for his senior season in November. Reed hopes to help Sutton establish a solid frontline that would boost LSU's aspirations for a good record in the SEC and make the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Rotation players

Returning sophomore Robert Miller III heads the rotation players for Matt McMahon. The 6-10 Miller averaged 4.5 ppg and 3.1 rpg last season for the Tigers.

The LSU coach will also have transfers PJ Carter (Memphis), Rashad King (Northeastern) and Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State) at his disposal to replace the prospective starters in case of injury or fatigue.

McMahon also has freshmen Jalen Reed, Mazi Mosley, Matt Gilhool and international prospect Ron Zipper in his group this season.

Impact players

The team is built around playmaker Dedan Thomas Jr. The point guard will have most of the touches, but he can drop it off to sniper Max Mackinnon and inside operator Marquel Sutton.

Jalen Reed will bring a veteran presence for the Tigers as their returning player and is expected to focus more on defense.

