LSU basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions

The LSU Tigers begin their 2024–25 college basketball campaign determined to make the NCAA Tournament after two consecutive seasons of frustration.

Third-year coach Matt McMahon assembled a 16-man roster that will compete in 13 non-conference and 18 conference games this season. The Tigers seek to surpass their 17-16 record (9-9 in SEC) last year.

Here's an inside look into LSU's biggest games and the key players to watch out for in the 2024–25 season.

LSU's biggest games of the 2024–25 season

LSU will have an eventful non-conference schedule as it features matches against Big 12 team Kansas State (Nov. 14), ACC's Pittsburgh (Nov. 22), Florida State (Dec. 3), SMU (Dec. 14) and Atlantic Sun Conference champions Stetson (Dec. 17).

In conference play, the Tigers are slated to face Arkansas (Jan. 14/15 and Feb. 11/12), Texas A&M (Jan. 18 and Mar. 8) and Ole Miss (Jan. 11 and Feb. 8) in home-and-away matches this season.

They will host Vanderbilt (Jan. 4), Auburn (Jan. 28/29), Texas (Feb. 1), Oklahoma (Feb. 15), South Carolina (Feb. 18/19), Florida (Feb. 22) and Tennessee (Feb. 25/26). LSU visits Missouri (Jan. 7/8), Alabama (Jan. 25), Georgia (Feb. 4/5), Mississippi State (Mar. 1) and Kentucky (Mar. 4/5) in SEC matches this season.

Top LSU players to watch out for in the 2024–25 season

After guiding LSU to a 17-16 record this past season, coach Matt McMahon overhauled his team, securing the commitments of three transfers and six freshmen during the offseason.

Together with seven players from their 2023–24 campaign, the Tigers paraded a strong lineup that would compete in the Southeastern Conference and possibly the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the top three LSU players that basketball fans should keep an eye on this upcoming season.

#1. Jordan Sears

Newly-acquired LSU guard Jordan Sears (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jordan Sears transferred to LSU after coming off an excellent 2023–24 season with UT Martin. The 5-11 guard averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Daytona Beach native shot 43.2% from the field and made 83.9% of his free throw attempts. Sears sizzled from the 3-point area, making 2.4 triples per contest for the Skyhawks.

#2. Cam Carter

Newly-acquired LSU guard Cam Carter (Image Source: IMAGN)

LSU snared another guard from the transfer portal in Cam Carter. The six-foot-three incoming senior is coming off a career season with Kansas State, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The Donaldson native is expected to combine forces with Jordan Sears to form a strong Tigers backcourt that could surprise strong SEC teams during the regular season.

#3. Vyctorious Miller

Vyctorious Miller chose LSU over a ton of suitors, including California, USC, Arizona State and Auburn. The 6-5 guard helped Arizona Compass Prep advance to the quarterfinals of the Chipotle National High School Championships a year ago.

Miller averaged 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point area in the EYBL Nike Scholastic League.

Predictions for LSU's 2024–25 season

LSU approach the new season with a promising roster that could pull off some surprises in the SEC regular season. The Tigers will be led by an explosive guard combo of Jordan Sears and Cam Carter, plus a loaded freshman crew who are looking to prove their readiness in the collegiate level.

The Matt McMahon-coached squad is expected to win 18–20 games in the regular season and has the tools to go deep in the 2025 SEC Tournament.

Will LSU make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

