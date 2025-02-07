LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson claims Luka Doncic can become one of the greatest players in the world under LeBron James

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson had her 24th double-digit scoring game of the 2024-2024 season on Sunday. In 38 minutes of action during the sixth-ranked team's 81-67 routing of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the third-year standout put up 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting. She had four 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and four blocks.

Aiding the Kim Mulkey-coached squad to their eighth SEC victory, 23rd overall, it can be seen that Johnson and the rest of the Tigers are cruising through some of their competition right now. The junior took the time to upload another episode of her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast to YouTube on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Johnson touched on possibly the biggest topic in the basketball world right now— the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. One of the factors that the 21-year-old discussed is how she believes that Doncic being paired up with superstar LeBron James could unlock facets of his game.

"I think Luka being able to be under LeBron like this is going to make him one of the greatest players in the world. LeBron can teach him so much. His IQ is already insane. His pace is insane. Now, giving Luka's game with LeBron's IQ; 'Le-greatness,'" Johnson explained (37:57)

Doncic and James are two of the greatest players not only in their respective generations, but also in NBA history. The former is still looking to carve out his Hall of Fame-caliber career, given he is currently just 25 years old, while the latter is aiming to cap off his legendary tenure with a fifth NBA title.

For Johnson, she is hoping to add to her 2023 national championship berth, among other individual and team accolades, this season as she and isthe Tigers are poised for a deep run come March.

Luka Doncic can further cement his case as a possible greatest player in the world

Luka Doncic has yet to win the NBA regular season MVP award despite coming close several times. But, he has still been named to the All-NBA First Team five teams already and is now in his eighth year in the league.

With names like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama that float around the top spot, Doncic's case can further be solidified if he achieves more accolades with LeBron in LA.

