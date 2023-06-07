"LSU's Ice Spice": Fans react as Jasmine Carson gets compared to rapper Ice Spice

Jasmine Carson was integral to the Louisiana State University Tigers NCAA Championship run. However, her appearance has drawn comparison to rapper Ice Spice due to her similar hairstyle. This has gotten social media discussing the similarities between the two, and the responses have been hysterical.

Twitter remained undefeated as many fans began to comment on the comparison in a hilarious manner.

larry baker @bakerlarry84 @shannonsharpeee FROM DEEP DOWNTOWN... JASMINE "ICE" CARSON, THIS FLOWER SMELL GREAT ALL DA TIME BABY @shannonsharpeee FROM DEEP DOWNTOWN... JASMINE "ICE" CARSON, THIS FLOWER SMELL GREAT ALL DA TIME BABY 😎

The two have a lot of interesting conversations according to their appearances and popularity. Still, Carson wants to return to the hardwood and prove she can ball like Princess Diana.

How good was Jasmine Carson last season for the LSU Tigers?

Jasmine Carson was an integral piece for LSU's championship run, and she was able to control things at one of the guard positions. In her first college basketball season starting, Carson was able to be a lot better. She played 36 games (30 starts) and averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a steal over 21.7 minutes per game.

She needs to improve her shooting stroke as she shot 41.8 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line. This was her third team throughout her college basketball career. She began with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for two seasons before transferring to the West Virginia Mountaineers before transferring to the LSU Tigers before last season.

After seeing teammates Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams selected in the 2023 WNBA draft, Carson will have to step up more throughout the following season.

Can the LSU Tigers repeat as champions?

One of the most challenging things to do in sports is to repeat as champions, which the LSU Tigers want to do. There is a lot of competition throughout NCAA women's basketball across the United States.

The Tigers will have a target on their backs from every gymnasium they enter. Teams will use Jasmine Carson and the LSU Tigers as a measuring stick for how they compare to being a championship contender. That means they must bring their "A game" every night.

The combination of her and Angel Reese means the backcourt will produce exceptionally well. However, has the media attention on the team caused a cause for concern? Only time will tell going forward.

