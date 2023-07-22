LSU star Angel Reese once revealed the "best decision" of her life crediting Kim Mulkey for her CBB success

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey have been a match made in heaven, and together, they won the national championship for LSU. Reese had entered the transfer portal from the Maryland Terrapins before deciding to commit to the Tigers.

Way before they won the title, Reese tweeted about her transfer to Mulkey's team.

“This has been the best decision of my life!!” she tweeted. “GO BE HAPPY!!”

Reese visited LSU on the recommendation of prospect Kateri Poole. After she met coach Mulkey, the die was cast and she canceled all of her other visits.

“When I came here, I just fell in love with everything — the environment, the people, everything that Coach Mulkey did in one year,” Reese said. “My development, where she had me as a plan for the next two to three years — all of that was set up for me so I was just like, yeah, this is the perfect place for me.”

Under Mulkey's guidance, Reese averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on her way to being named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Angel Reese's legacy

Angel Reese has built a legacy in a very short time. Since her March Madness performances, rarely has she gone long without being in the news.

She started her own foundation, The Angel C. Reese Foundation, which aims to foster equity among female athletes and underrepresented groups.

Reese's foundation held a successful block party at her alma mater, St. Frances Academy, where school children were provided with backpacks full of food and learning essentials.

During her homecoming, she also got a basketball court dedicated to her in Randallstown.

Mayor Brandon Scott handed Reese a key to the city of Baltimore for her accomplishments. She even got the honor of throwing the first pitch during the Orioles versus Dodgers game.

Outside of the court, she has had quite a successful year as well. She recently won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPYs and was featured in the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Angel Reese's name, alongside Caitlin Clark, has become synonymous with college women's basketball. They have been pitted against each other by basketball fans and that has created immense widespread interest in the game.

“After the national championship game, everybody saw the interactions between me and Caitlin Clark, but most people didn’t see the bigger picture,” Reese said. “The bigger picture was that 9.9 million people watched that game. It was the most-viewed game in the history of women’s basketball.”

The upcoming season is one of the most anticipated in the history of modern women's basketball, largely due to the efforts of Angel Reese.

