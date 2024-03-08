LSU vs Auburn injury report and predictions, March 8: Latest on Mikaylah Williams

The LSU Tigers will play the Auburn Tigers on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

No. 2 LSU is 26-4 and is coming off a 77-56 win over Kentucky. They are riding an eight-game winning streak. No. 7 Auburn is 20-10 and is coming off a 67-48 win over Arkansas in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

LSU vs Auburn basketball injuries

LSU and Auburn both enter the SEC Tournament relatively healthy, as only LSU has someone who might not play.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Mikaylah Williams is questionable to play in the SEC Tournament after missing Sunday’s regular-season finale against Kentucky with a minor ankle injury.

According to Mulkey, Williams could have played on Sunday but the plan was to get her to 100% for the NCAA Tournament.

LSU vs Auburn basketball predictions

LSU is a sizeable 14-point favorite to beat Auburn on Friday. Heading into the game, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey says they are in a good spot.

“I think we’re right where we need to be,” Coach Kim Mulkey said, via SI. “We’ve improved defensively. We know a little bit more about each other now than we did months ago. I think we have a hunger in that locker room still; there’s a lot that don’t have a ring.

"I think we have an opportunity to do some good things in the SEC Tournament and if we don’t, it’s not the end of the season. The most important is after the SEC Tournament.”

LSU has a far better squad and should be able to score at will, leading to a blowout victory. The Tigers are among the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament, which begins at the SEC Tournament, where LSU will win by 15 points or more.

Prediction: LSU wins by 15 points or more.

