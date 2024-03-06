LSU's Angel Reese was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and her teammate, Mikaylah Williams, earned SEC Freshman of the Year in awards selected by conference coaches. The two are often seen together practicing and engaging in fun activities on social media.

Reese congratulated Williams during an interaction on X.

When top social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and X went down for some time, Reese tweeted:

"now instagram what’s going on???? why isn’t anything loading???"

Williams agreed with Reese, who acknowledged her by saying:

"little miss FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR hey bookieee"

Reese, who is a part of the All-SEC first team and the SEC All-Defensive team, also earned a spot on the first team last season. Williams is part of the All-Freshman team, along with Aalyah Del Rosario.

This was the second time in a row that an LSU women's basketball player was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Flau'Jae Johnson won the honor last season.

Williams joined LSU as the top high school recruit in the Class of 2023 and has averaged 14.9 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game. Considered one of the best freshmen in women's college basketball, she garnered attention when she scored 42 points in a 30-point win over Kent State in the Tigers' fourth game this season.

Cardi B gave Angel Reese a huge shoutout on Instagram

The LSU super forward had a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds in a 77-56 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, which was also her senior day.

The Grammy-winner rapper, Cardi B, was impressed by her play, giving Angel Reese a shoutout through her Instagram story:

"My heart, I love her."

Image Credit: Cardi B's Instagram Story

Angel Reese was walked out for the senior day ceremony by her mother, Angel Webb, and NBA and LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal, who has also become her mentor.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued (per On3) forward was full of praise for Shaq on Sunday:

"It's been great. Who's better than a person like Shaq? He's really smart, not just on the basketball court, but just in life. He has his doctorate, so he's educated, being a lot of things outside of basketball."

Reese has yet to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft.