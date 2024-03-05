LSU superstar forward Angel Reese registered a double-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and one assist during the Tigers' 77-56 regular-season win against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, on her Senior Day.

After the game, $80 million worth musician Cardi B (as per Celebrity Networth) gave a huge shoutout to Reese on Instagram stories with the caption:

"My heart, I love her," Cardi B wrote.

"I love you Cardiiiii," Reese replied.

Cardi B Instagram Story

Angel Reese has memorable Senior Day

As promised, Angel Reese was walked out for her Senior Day ceremony by her mother, Angel Webb and longtime mentor, NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal wearing T-shirts with the message, "Bayou Barbies is my favorite senior" on the back.

The Tigers clinched the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC Tournament and will be confident of competing after running Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks close during their 76-70 loss a few weeks ago.

During her postgame news conference, Angel Reese was full of praise for her mentor, Shaq and how much he meant to her.

"It's been great. Who's better than a person like Shaq?" Reese said. "He's really smart, not just on the basketball court, but just in life. He has his doctorate, so he's educated, being a lot of things outside of basketball.

"Being able to have somebody like that has been a great inspiration for me. And of course enjoying the moment like this with him and the rest of my family was fun tonight."

She further explained what she would like her LSU legacy to be like and how much she values the choice to transfer to the Tigers from Maryland.

"I want to leave my legacy as somebody that was just unapologetically me," Reese said. "Being able to just come in every day, be happy, work hard and do whatever it takes to win.

"I mean, I feel like I made a lot of sacrifices coming here, not really knowing what it was going to be like and taking a step of faith, and understanding and letting other players know, taking a step of faith is hard but you can do it and look how it changes your life. ... On and off the court I was able to grow my own person and be who I am, and that's what I want to leave my legacy as."

With her future at LSU still unclear, it was the perfect way to end off her Tigers career for Angel Reese if she decides to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.