LSU vs Rice NCAAW predictions, odds and picks - Mar. 22 | March Madness 

The first round of the 2024 Women's March Madness kicks off on Friday.

In the opening round, No. 3 seed LSU takes on No. 14 seed Rice at 4 p.m. ET.

LSU enters the tournament with a 28-5 record, while Rice is 19-14.

LSU vs. Texas: Prediction

The LSU Tigers enter the women's March Madness with a No. 3 seed after losing to South Carolina 79-72 in the SEC Tournament Finals. Rice won the AAC Tournament to punch their ticket into March Madness and beat East Carolina 61-41 in the championship game.

The Tigers, led by Angel Reese, want to go back-to-back as national champions.

Although Rice had to win the entire AAC Tournament to get into March Madness, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey isn't overlooking them.

"They had to win the tournament to get in, it looks like," Mulkey said, via 247Sports. "And when you win four games and your back's against the wall, that means you're playing pretty good basketball. And I anticipate, like I do all games, that they will play their best, and we will hopefully play our best."

"They play majority of man. Seen some 1-3-1 zone trapping in the corners on the baseline. They're a very balanced team. They make about six threes a game. And it will be exciting for them. It will be exciting for us."

Although LSU is giving Rice the respect they deserve, the Tigers will cruise to a lopsided win here. LSU is among the best teams in this tournament and should win by double-digits.

Prediction: LSU wins.

LSU vs. Rice: Odds

Spread

LSU -28.5 (-110)

Rice +28.5 (-110)

Moneyline

There are no moneyline bets available due to the large spread.

Total

Over 146.5 (-110)

Under 146.5 (-110)

LSU vs. Rice: Betting tips

Tip 1: LSU -28.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Over 146.5 (-110)

