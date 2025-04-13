Lucy Olsen WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa sharpshooter

Lucy Olsen had an eventful season-long stint with Iowa after three years with Villanova. The 5-foot-10 guard led the Hawkeyes' offense, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 43.6% from the field, including 36.0% from the 3-point line and 74.4% from free throws.

Iowa qualified for the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with Olsen leading the charge. The Hawkeyes beat Murray State 92-57 in the first round as the guard recorded 12 assists.

Olsen led the team's offense with 20 points in the second round, but she was the lone bright spot for Iowa, whose guns failed to fire en route to a 96-62 defeat to Oklahoma.

Olsen's final season with Iowa helped improve her draft stock and established her as one of the big-time scorers in the 2025 WNBA class. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native is expected to be picked between the late second round and early third round.

Here are the top five potential landing spots for Lucy Olsen in the 2025 WNBA draft:

Top 5 potential landing spots for Lucy Olsen in the 2025 WNBA draft

#5 Indiana Fever

Indiana owns the 19th, 20th and 33rd picks in the WNBA draft and the replacement for legendary Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark in Iowa this past season could likely land with the Fever in either the second or third round.

Clark would need an additional scorer like Olsen to open up space for her to operate. The guard has the opportunity to become a reliable contributor for the Fever under new coach Stephanie White.

#4 Washington Mystics

Washington still needs additional firepower in the guard spot and the Mystics could use their 23rd overall draft pick with Lucy Olsen. The 5-foot-10 guard scored 32 points last season against Nebraska and put up 28 points against JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans in the Big Ten regular season.

The Mystics need a sniper who could break down zone defenses and Olsen could become a big source of Washington's offense moving forward.

#3 Dallas Wings

Dallas could complement Paige Bueckers with another scorer in Lucy Olsen. Bueckers was successful in her final season with UConn, thanks to Geno Auriemma's ploy of giving his star player a group of snipers waiting in the wings.

Olsen made four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes on multiple occasions last season and the combo guard could be set up for more attempts from long distance with Bueckers directing the plays for Dallas this coming season.

#2 Golden State Valkyries

Golden State has a chance of picking another starter in Lucy Olsen. The Iowa combo guard has proven that she can lead the team's offense and lift her squad in crucial situations.

The Valkyries are the newest team in the WNBA and promised not to go down without a fight. Picking someone like Lucy Olsen could balance the team's scoring load with her ability to make some plays while facilitating and scoring.

#1 Los Angeles Sparks

The LA Sparks could still land another scorer in Iowa combo guard Lucy Olsen. The 5-foot-10 Villanova transfer has topped 10 made field goals thrice this season with the Hawkeyes and made nine field goals four times.

Having Olsen on the Sparks' roster would improve their offense. Her presence would help ease the offensive burden off veteran scorer Kelsey Plum and sophomore stars Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink.

