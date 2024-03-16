MAC March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams 

The last time the MAC placed two teams in the NCAA Tournament was 1999. It seems safe to say that 2024 isn't the year that will break the streak. With top seed Toledo already eliminated, no MAC team has fewer than 10 losses. Frankly, no team from the league will make the NCAA Tournament without winning the conference tournament.

In fact, no MAC team boasts a particularly strong NIT case. Toledo boasts a No. 130 NET ranking. Under the previous rules, the Rockets would have automatically qualified for the NIT as the regular season league champion. But without that protection, there will be numerous power conference teams that finish substantially higher in the NET and other metrics.

Here's a breakdown of the remaining MAC teams, and how any of them would potentially fare in the NCAA Tournament field. Bear in mind that only the Tournament winner will matter.

MAC March Madness Bracket Prediction

No. 14 seed prediction

Ali Ali, shown here defending, gives the Akron Zips the best shot to win their conference tournament and pick up a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Akron

The Zips (22-10) are the No. 2 seed and the top remaining team in the MAC Tournament. Akron's No. 111 NET ranking is the best in the conference. The Zips do have a pair of quad 2 wins against only a pair of quad 4 losses.

Senior forward Enrique Freeman is a notably good rebounder (12.8 rebounds per game) and is Akron's top scorer (18.4 points per game). Forward Ali Ali is their second major threat with 15.5 ppg. BracketMatrix has the Zips as the second No. 14 seed. That's sufficient to give Akron a legitimate shot in their first round game.

But if Akron doesn't win...

Potential No. 15 seed prediction

Ohio

The Bobcats will play Akron in Friday's second semifinal game. Ohio (19-12) is No. 136 in the NET rankings. Ohio did not play any quad 1 games and went 0-2 in quad 2 games this season. Suffice it to say that the Bobcats would be an inferior alternative to Akron, and accordingly could end up seeded as perhaps even a No. 15 seed.

Potential No. 16 seed prediction

Kent State

By reaching Saturday's final, Kent State has kept itself in the NCAA Tournament hunt. The Golden Flashes (16-16) are No. 172 in the NET standings. They do boast a quad 2 victory, but they also went 3-7 in quad 3 games.

Kent State, as the No. 8 seed and last team to qualify for the MAC Tournament, would undoubtedly be one of the least imposing teams in the NCAA Tournament field. If the Golden Flashes pull off another win, they'll be rewarded with either a play-in game or one of the top teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

