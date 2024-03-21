March Madness 2024’s highest NIL earners: Ranking the top 5 ft. $3.1 million NIL valued Caitlin Clark

The advent of name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals has reshaped the college basketball landscape, empowering both men and women athletes to capitalize on their on-court exploits and fame.

As the 2024 March Madness approaches, the attention turns to the collegiate basketball stars making waves in the NIL sphere.

With the eyes of the nation fixed on the NCAA Tournament's hardwood, these five players stand as the highest NIL earners in the 2024 March Madness, per On3.

March Madness 2024’s highest NIL earners

#1, Caitlin Clark, Iowa, $3.1 million

Caitlin Clark, Iowa's standout player, has solidified her status as the highest NIL earner in women's college basketball and this year's March Madness. Her impressive on-court performances for the Hawkeyes have garnered significant attention from major brands.

With an estimated combined worth of $3.1 million, Clark's 11 known NIL deals, including partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, Buick and State Farm showcase her immense marketability and influence.

The Hawkeyes' recent achievement of securing their first No. 1 seed since 1992 on Selection Sunday has added to the anticipation surrounding Clark's journey.

As they embark on their March Madness run, tipping off against either Holy Cross or UT Martin in the first round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, the team's sights are set on capturing the coveted championship.

#2, Angel Reese, LSU, $1.8 million

Angel Reese, the star player who guided the LSU Tigers to the NCAA championship in 2023, has leveraged her success to become one of the highest NIL earners. Her endorsement deals, valued at an impressive $1.8 million, include partnerships with renowned brands such as Reebok, Beats by Dre, Amazon and PlayStation.

As the Tigers secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the stage is set for Reese to continue her college basketball journey. Their opening-round matchup pits them against No. 14 seed Rice at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday at 3 p.m.

A victory in this encounter would propel LSU to face either sixth-seeded Louisville or 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee State, as they strive to replicate their championship triumph.

#3, Jared McCain, Duke, $1.1 million

Jared McCain, the Duke guard, has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in college basketball. His meteoric rise has enabled him to secure an impressive NIL portfolio valued at $1.1 million. McCain's diverse endorsement deals include partnerships with Crocs, Celsius, Champs Sports, CVS, and more.

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the Blue Devils have secured a No. 4 seed in the South region.

Their march to the Final Four commences with a first-round matchup against No. 13 seed Vermont in Brooklyn, New York. Should Duke navigate this opening encounter, they face a formidable path through a loaded bracket featuring powerhouses such as No. 1 seed Houston, No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Kentucky.

Potential foes for McCain and Duke en route to the Final Four include No. 6 seed Texas Tech, No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 7 seed Florida.

#4, Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU, $1.1 million

Flau'Jae Johnson, a sophomore guard at LSU, has emerged as one of the highest earners in the NIL world. Following her pivotal role in the Tigers' NCAA championship run last season, Johnson's estimated NIL valuation stands at an impressive $1.1 million.

Her diverse portfolio of partnerships includes deals with prominent brands such as Puma, JBL, HighlightHER, Meta and Taco Bell.

As the Tigers gear up for another March Madness campaign, Johnson's contributions alongside her teammate Angel Reese will be instrumental in their quest for success.

#5, Paige Bueckers, UConn, $652,000

Paige Bueckers, UConn's resilient junior, has defied the odds by bouncing back from two ACL injuries while simultaneously thriving in the Name, Image and Likeness world.

Her endorsement portfolio, boasting partnerships with Gatorade, Nike and Bose, is valued at an impressive $652,000.

The reigning Big East tournament champions, UConn (29-5, 18-0), secured an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. However, the Huskies find themselves as a three-seed in the Portland 3 regional, their lowest seeding since 2005.

UConn will host the opening rounds at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, tipping off their tournament against 14-seed Jackson State.

