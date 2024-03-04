March Madness 2024: Top 10 freshmen with the most hype around them ahead of NCAA Tournament ft. Reed Sheppard, and more

With the NCAA Tournament rapidly approaching, college basketball freshmen aren't really treated as freshmen anymore. Given the past track record of guys like Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis, freshmen can do anything in March. Including leading teams to national titles. Here are 10 freshmen who will find themselves at the center of March Madness.

Top 10 freshmen ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky's Justin Edwards is rounding into form late in the regular season.

#10, Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Some would tab Edwards as a disappointment, and his 8.7 points per game is pretty humble. But within his last three games were a 28-point explosion against Alabama and 10 points in 13 minutes in UK's win over Arkansas. Edwards is showing signs of breaking out ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

#9, Stephon Castle, UConn

UConn's Castle could have a brighter spotlight, but his team is so good that stardom gets shared. He's averaging 10.9 ppg and 3.0 assists per game. In his last five games, Castle has scored in double figures four times. He figures to become an even more pivotal player in March.

#8, Yves Missi, Baylor

A true post presence for Baylor, Missi's 11.2 ppg and 5.6 rebounds per game tell his story. Note that he's also shooting 63.7% and that his last two games were 16- and 17-point outings. He'll be big for the Bears down the stretch.

#7, Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

The 5-foot-10 Hubbard has caught fire for the bubble-bound Bulldogs. In his last three games, Hubbard has scored 89 points and shot 19-for-37 from 3-point range. His season numbers (16.2 ppg) aren't bad, but Hubbard is going nuclear to end the regular season.

#6, PJ Haggerty, Tulsa

Yes, Haggerty did play in six games last season for TCU. But he's still a freshman, and he's been the top freshman scorer in the nation, averaging 20.6 ppg as well as 5.4 rpg and 3.6 apg. He also is fourth in the American Athletic Conference in steals with 57. He's a star, even if Tulsa isn't landing him in the NCAA Tournament.

#5, Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Somewhat hidden in the shadow of Reed Sheppard, Dillingham has been an offensive dynamo for Kentucky. He's UK's second-leading scorer (14.8 ppg) and second-leading passer (3.8 apg), despite playing just 23 minutes per game. He's Kentucky's premier offensive creator and will continue to make his name known.

#4, Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter could be key for the Bears in March.

Walter leads No. 15 Baylor in scoring (14.7 ppg). His consistency is a work in progress, but with seven consecutive double-figure games, he's improving. With Missi holding down the inside, Walter's perimeter skills could lead Baylor deep into the NCAA Tournament.

#3, Jared McCain, Duke

Duke and freshmen? McCain is Duke's third-leading scorer (13.3 ppg), but he's got another gear when he gets hot. For instance, against Florida State on Feb. 17, McCain hit 8 3-pointers on his way to 35 points. He's a 41% 3-point shooter for the year, and will be the outside component of Duke's strategic core.

#2, Cody Williams, Colorado

Of the freshmen currently playing college basketball, Williams will likely be the first one chosen in the upcoming NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 Williams has battled injuries on his way to scoring 13.7 ppg. Colorado is still working on its spot in the NCAA Tournament, but Williams's athleticism and burgeoning wing skills (45.7% from 3-point range) make him a must-see prospect.

#1, Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard has ably filled the shoes of his parents, each of whom was an All-Southeastern Conference basketball performer at Kentucky. The freshman averages 12.4 ppg, shoots 51.7% from 3-point range, leads the team in assists (4.3 apg) and leads the SEC in steals. Sheppard can become a Kentucky immortal in the next month.

