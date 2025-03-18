March Madness 2025: Top 3 breakout stars from SEC to watch out for in NCAA Tournament

The SEC made NCAA Tournament history on Selection Sunday by having 14 of its 16 teams chosen for the 68-team field at the much-anticipated tournament. That breaks the record formerly held by the Big East Conference of 11 of its 16 teams being chosen for the 2011 tournament.

The Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators also earned No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday to seal the conference's dominance in this year's tournament. But, who are the breakout players behind the conference's dominance at the Big Dance?

SEC breakout players at the NCAA Tournament

There have been several breakout players powering the SEC's national dominance. Below we take a look at three of the top players waiting to explode at the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

#3. Asa Newell

Georgia forward Asa Newell earned SEC All-Freshman honors last week for his stellar season with the Bulldogs. He averaged 15.3 points on 54.1% shooting from the floor and 29.9% shooting from beyond the arc, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.

According to ESPN's latest mock draft, Newell, who matched Anthony Edwards' Bulldogs record by winning four SEC Freshman of the Week awards has been projected to be picked No. 20 overall by the Brooklyn Nets during the 2025 NBA Draft.

After his exploits for Georgia this season, Newell is poised to be one of the breakout stars of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

#2. Jeremiah Fears

Oklahoma Sooners freshman Jeremiah Fears has averaged 17.0 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 27.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season and has won four SEC Freshman of the Week awards.

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament after a sensational SEC Tournament, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser praised Fears' overall game which has improved as the season has progressed.

“It’s the most he’s (Fears) set up guys and it’s the most points he’s had in a while, you know,” Moser said. “He also was confident scoring. He’s always been confident. He’s never not been confident scoring. But I think some things are freeing up for him because he’s setting up other guys and now they can’t just load up on him.”

#1. Tre Johnson

Texas Longhorns freshman Tre Johnson has taken the SEC by storm and is averaging 19.8 points on 42.7% shooting from the floor and 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He will make his debut against the Xavier Musketeers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

During an 86-81 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks last month, Johnson made Texas history when he scored 39.0 points, breaking the program record of points scored by a freshman, which was previously held by NBA legend Kevin Durant (37.0 points). During his postgame news conference, Longhorns coach Rodney Terry summarized Johnson's personality.

“He’s (Johnson) one of those guys that really just wants to win,” Terry. “He’s really attacked the season with the mindset that he really wanted to win at the highest level.”

Due to his stellar season during which he won the SEC regular season scoring title, Tre Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and is poised to be the NCAA Tournament's biggest breakout star. According to the Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Johnson is also poised to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft behind Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

