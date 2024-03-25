WATCH: $300M worth Kevin Durant left stunned learning about Texas' 10-point trail amid Suns game

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant led his team to their third straight win in a 131-106 road win against the San Antonio Spurs, registering 25 points, four rebounds and four assists.

A clip from the game went viral when a fan in the stands told the $300 million-worth Durant (as per Forbes) that his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, were trailing to the Tennessee Volunteers in their March Madness clash.

The No. 7 seeded Longhorns (21-13) eventually lost 62-58 to the No. 2 seed Volunteers (26-8), who will proceed to the Sweet 16 to face off against the Creighton Bluejays.

Kevin Durant was a one-and-done prospect for the Longhorns between 2006-2007 before declaring for the 2007 NBA Draft and becoming the No. 2 overall pick for the Seattle Supersonics.

The Kevin Durant legacy in Texas

During his one-year stay in Texas, Kevin Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35 games. He also racked up individual accolades for his phenomenal season as a Longhorn.

He was the Big 12 Player of the Year and the unanimous National Player of the Year. Among other awards, he won the Naismith Trophy, the Wooden Award and the Adolph Rupp Trophy.

Durant guided his team to a No. 4 seed in the 2007 NCAA tournament and had a stormer of a game in the Texas Longhorns' second-round March Madness loss to the No. 5 seed USC Trojans. He finished the encounter with 30 points and nine rebounds.

His No. 35 jersey was retired by Texas in 2009.

Kevin Durant has retained his interest in college basketball and kept an eye on both his alma mater's men's and women's basketball teams.

His legacy in Texas has also manifested itself in some of the prospects at his former program with talented guard Madison Booker admitting that she had modeled her game on Durant.

"My dad always taught me before you need to shoot a 3, you've got to shoot a midrange," Booker said during Texas' Media Days. "I always try to make sure I have a great midrange. Kevin Durant has a great midrange too, so I put two and two together."

In an interview with the American-Statesman, Durant recently praised Madison Booker.

"She had an incredible season. Our point guard went out early this year, so she had to step up and assume a different role, playing a point-forward," Durant said. "Future is bright. As a freshman, she's got so much more to do, but she's already staking claim in this league right now, and she's going to be even better as she moves forward."

His intense interest in the Texas Longhorns has persisted over the years, as shown by the disappointment on his face when he was told of his former team's fate.