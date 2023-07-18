Angel Reese's "natty" celebrations have a new challenger in Madison Booker as the Texas star eyes a championship title in the upcoming season

Madison Booker has taken up the challenge LSU star Angel Reese laid down during her ESPYs acceptance speech. The Texas Longhorns' latest commit wants in on the action and a "natty" in her first year, just like Reese.

Angel Reese made the bold guarantee last week to an appreciative ESPYs crowd.

"Last year, I transferred from the University of Maryland and came to LSU, and I just joined a family," Reese said. "So, I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming. Period.”

Madison Booker is a McDonald's All-American and a five-star recruit committed to the Texas Longhorns from Germantown Hugh School, Mississippi. She didn't mince her words while proclaiming that she also wanted a national title.

The Longhorns' last NCAA tournament title came in 1986, an anomaly that the eager Booker wants to correct immediately.

"I just love winning. I love winning championships, gold medals," Booker said. "My first gold medal, when I got it, I just wanted another one because it felt good. This past year winning a state championship, now I'm in college, and I want me a natty."

Madison Booker has a history of doing exactly what she says she will do. Weeks before the state championship game, she promised that the Germantown Mavericks would win the title and duly delivered.

Courtside Films @CourtsideFilms 5-star Madison Booker has committed to Texas! @maddieballs2023

Madison Booker chose Texas over others because of HC Vic Schaefer

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Madison Booker chose Texas over programs like Duke and Tennessee in a cheeky video that went viral on social media.

Booker was already well-known to the Texas Longhorns head coach, Vic Schaefer, from his Mississippi State days. That relationship swayed Booker towards Texas after being inundated with offers from elite programs from all over the country.

She confirmed as much afterward.

"That bond (with Schaefer) definitely has stuck since then," said Booker. "That played a big factor (in my college decision), as well as his coaching style, his wins and his competitive spirit."

Booker loves to win, and she couldn't hide her eagerness to win titles with Texas:

"It's just the drive that you get from winning one. You want another one, then you want another one, then you want another one. It's just a drive I have from winning in the past."

Madison Booker has stated that she models her game on ex-Boston Celtics player Rajon Rondo and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Booker is in Spain trying to win another gold medal with Team USA U-19 in the 2023 FIBA World Cup because that's what Booker does best, win.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault