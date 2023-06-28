Ja Morant ranked 15 spots over Rajon Rondo on all-time greatest PG list by magazine has NBA fans in frenzy: “Two rings vs two guns”

Early in his career, Ja Morant has proven to be one of the most exciting young point guards in the league. However, his appearance on a recent rankings list has sent some fans into an uproar.

Through his first four years in the league, Ja Morant is a multi-time All-Star, been named All-NBA, and won the Most Improved Player award. For his career, he currently has averages of 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Recently, the people at "SLAM" magazine put togehter a list of the top 100 point guards in NBA history. In a shocking turn of events. Morant found himself 15 spots ahead of former All-Star and champion Rajon Rondo.

Hoops @HoopMixOnly Slam putting Ja Morant 15 spots over Rondo on their All Time Greatest Point Guards list is actually insane Slam putting Ja Morant 15 spots over Rondo on their All Time Greatest Point Guards list is actually insane https://t.co/thsJ5zJYHT

After seeing this, fans were quick to chime in about the Memphis Grizzlies star being ranked above a guard who was part of multiple championship teams.

Thought Crimez @Thought_Crimez @HoopMixOnly Potential? Yes. Reality of now? No. I agree with you, Rondo has won multiple championships. This is disrespectful. @HoopMixOnly Potential? Yes. Reality of now? No. I agree with you, Rondo has won multiple championships. This is disrespectful.

Pianoonetrick @pianoonetrick @HoopMixOnly Ja shouldn't even be on the list he's been in the league for like 4 years @HoopMixOnly Ja shouldn't even be on the list he's been in the league for like 4 years

🤨 @SBLIIChamps @HoopMixOnly Rondo is the most pure PG of all time even Shaq agrees with me @HoopMixOnly Rondo is the most pure PG of all time even Shaq agrees with me

When people weren't making jokes about Morant's off-the-court activities, some actually argued that this layout of the rankings is correct.

Rajon Rondo is a role player @HoopMixOnly Ja Morant is a franchise playerRajon Rondo is a role player @HoopMixOnly Ja Morant is a franchise player Rajon Rondo is a role player

Javi @twntwnty @HoopMixOnly Get real ja morant at this point is running laps on rondo at this point in his career. Rondo definitely never had to carry a team @HoopMixOnly Get real ja morant at this point is running laps on rondo at this point in his career. Rondo definitely never had to carry a team

H @BillyHoHITP @HoopMixOnly If i was starting a team I'd take JA now over prime Rondo every time. @HoopMixOnly If i was starting a team I'd take JA now over prime Rondo every time.

Should Ja Morant be ahead of Rajon Rondo is these rankings?

While some could make a case for Ja Morant, at this point in time, Rajon Rondo should be ahead of him. He has four All-Star appearances, was named All-NBA, made four All-Defense teams, won two championships, and led the league in assists on three different occasions.

When it comes to pure point guards who run an offense, Rondo is one of the best. He had an incredibly high IQ on the floor, which led to him being one of the top game managers in the league. Most people remeber his old Boston Celtics teams for their star power, but his ability to run the offense was a key factor in them winning a championship in 2008.

One argument that can be made for the Memphis Grizzlies star is that he is a superstar-level player. Rondo was a very good play, but could never be a franchise guy like Morant is now.

Overall, the main reason why Morant was probably put so high is because they were projecting out to the future. The former No. 2 pick already approaching superstar status, and is only 23 years old. Based on this trajectory, he has the potential to be better than Rondo when he reaches the prime of his career.

