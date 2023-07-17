Outside being one of the elite scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant is also known to be a vocal figure on social media.

FanDuel Sportsbook recently tweeted a video of Durant's Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz on July 17, 2007.

With the video getting attention on Twitter, Kevin Durant quote retweeted by mentioning a memory he took from that day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I remember watching a fan knock a police officer out," Durant said, "as soon as I walked off the bus to go into the gym, time flies."

From Durant's perspective, a video from his Summer League highlights brought back a moment from the past that stuck with him.

During the 2007 NBA Draft, the Seattle SuperSonics selected Kevin Durant as the second pick of the draft. He was selected after Greg Oden went first to the Portland Trail Blazers. Al Horford followed afterwards as the third pick with the Atlanta Hawks.

On his Summer League debut, Kevin Durant dropped 29 points against the Utah Jazz, showcasing his upside as an NBA-ready scorer.

Kevin Durant's rookie season stats

Listed at 6-foot-10, Durant had an impressive showing as a rookie.

Before the Seattle SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma to become the OKC Thunder, Durant provided a glimmer of hope for a franchise looking to return to basketball glory.

In the 2007-08 rookie season of the superstar wing, Kevin Durant averaged 20.3 points per game (43.0% shooting, including 28.8% from 3-point range). He only missed two games during his rookie season as he started in all 80 games for the SuperSonics.

Durant came into the league with a scorer's mentality, however, as seasons went on, he expanded his offensive repertoire. He went on to become one of the most prominent three-level scorers in the NBA.

Back in 2018, ESPN's Chris Haynes wrote an article when Durant was on the verge of reaching 20,000 career points. After LeBron James, Durant made history by becoming the second youngest player to reach that milestone. He spoke to ESPN at the time to share his thoughts on the achievement.

"You play in this league for so long," Durant said, "and having an opportunity to do something like this at this age, you just can't take it for granted, because there's not too many players on that list."

As of now, Durant has played 16 seasons in the league with a career average of 27.3 ppg (49.9% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range), 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault