What is the reason behind former Texas standout and WNBA player Tiffany Jackson's death? All you need to know

It was recently announced that former University of Texas at Austin standout and No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, Tiffany Jackson, passed away on Monday. The cause of her death was reportedly breast cancer. Jackson was 37 years old.

Tiffany Jackson played for the Texas Longhorns from 2003-2007. In 2004, she won the National Freshman of the Year award. She was also a three-time First-Team All-Conference member, as well as a three-time All-American.

In addition, Tiffany Jackson was the first player in the the history of Texas Longhorns women’s basketball to reach, at least, 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals, and 150 career blocks. Jackson currently ranks fifth all-time with 1,917 points, fourth with 1,039 rebounds, third with 313 steals, and seventh with 181 blocks among Texas women’s basketball players.

Jackson was later selected by the New York Liberty in the 2007 WNBA Draft. She played her first three seasons with the Liberty. She was eventually traded to the Tulsa Shock during her fourth season. Jackson would go on to have a career year in 2011, averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Jackson was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After her diagnosis, she took some time away from the game for treatment. She later made a brief WNBA comeback with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017 before retiring the following year at the age of 32. Following her retirement, Jackson became an assistant coach at Texas. She was later hired as head coach at Wiley College in April of this year.

Coaches remember Tiffany Jackson

Former Texas Longhorns women's basketball head coach Jody Conradt

Some current and former Texas Longhorns coaches recently spoke about Tiffany Jackson’s impact on and off the court. This includes Jackson’s former Texas Longhorns coach, Jody Conradt, who remarked on Jackson’s versatility, as well as her impact on her teammates.

“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player. She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing,” Conradt said.

Current Texas Longhorns women’s basketball head coach, Vic Schaefer, also touched on Jackson’s excitement to be a head coach at Wiley.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in the history of Texas women’s basketball. I know she was so excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family,” Schaefer said.

The WNBA also issued a statement regarding Jackson’s passing.

WNBA @WNBA We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson



Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany's family We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany's family https://t.co/7sppJscHmw

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Tiffany Jackson's family and friends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far