March Madness announcers today, March 23: Full list of broadcast personalities for Round 2 of NCAA Tournament

The first round of March Madness 2024 has come and gone, and we inch closer to the excellent matchups, with the second round being played on Saturday and Sunday this week. The first round gave our potential first Cinderella story, as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in a stunning upset.

The second round includes intriguing matchups, such as Saturday's games between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kansas Jayhawks, the Duquesne Dukes and the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns, among others.

Who are the announcers for round two of the NCAA Tournament

Game Time Channel Announcers Kansas vs. Gonzaga 3:15 p.m. ET CBS Nessler/Haywood/Jacobson North Carolina vs. Michigan State 5:30 p.m. ET CBS Anderson/Jackson/LaForce Iowa State vs. Washington State 6:10 p.m. ET TNT McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross NC State vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m. ET TBS/ TruTV Catalon/Lappas/Washburn Tennessee vs. Texas 8:00 p.m. ET CBS Anderson/Jackson/LaForce Illinois vs. Duquesne 8:40 p.m. ET TNT McCarthy/Antonelli/Johnson/Ross Creighton vs. Oregon 9:40 p.m. ET TBS/ TruTV Catalon/Lappas/Washburn

Kevin McCullar will miss March Madness 2024

It was confirmed three days ago that the star player for the Kansas Jayhawks, Kevin McCullar Jr., won't play in this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament, which is a heavy blow for the Big 12 school.

Here's what Jayhawks coach Bill Self said about the injury recently:

"Kevin is not going to play, he said his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able to contribute. Kevin will not play ... we are shutting him down for the tournament."

The Jayhawks bounced off early in the Big 12 Tournament, losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round. They defeated Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and will clash with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round.

Dana Altman faces former school Creighton

The head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman, was once upon a time the head coach of the Creighton Bluejays. He doesn't seem to be in any rush to face them:

"It's tough to play Creighton, I wish the committee wouldn't have done that. There are other threes we could have played. But they did and so we'll have to play a game. But my focus is on [N'Faly] Dante and Jermaine [Couisnard] and the fellows I got now. And I'm sure Creighton feels the same way."