March Madness Sweet 16 upset predictions: Top 5 teams that can stun fans ft. Arkansas

The Sweet 16 is here, and while this year's field is particularly heavy on chalk (i.e., favored teams), there are still some potential upsets in the making. No mid-major conference team quite made the run to the Sweet 16, although Colorado State was literally a second away (or a missed traveling call away, according to some experts). Here are five potential upset-makers who are still around.

Ad

Top 5 Sweet 16 upset possibilities

Kevin Young and BYU are one of the upset-seeking teams left in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Arkansas

Ad

Trending

The No. 10 seed Razorbacks are the only real long-shot team left in the NCAA field. John Calipari's team looked pretty hopeless after losing its first five SEC conference games. But Arkansas has rallied back, and with the return of Boogie Fland from what was reported as a season-ending injury, the Hogs still have enough mojo to make things interesting against No. 3 seed Texas Tech (and maybe beyond).

2. BYU

The Cougars took down No. 3 seed Wisconsin in one of the best games of the NCAA Tournament. Kevin Young's team is offensively impressive but hasn't always shown a ton of defensive skill. BYU shot 12-for-26 from 3-point range to sneak past Wisconsin. But if the Cougars can do that again, they might keep playing for the next couple of weeks.

Ad

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels were just 3-5 in the last eight games before the NCAA Tournament. But Chris Beard's team picked the right time to get hot, easily besting short-handed Iowa State to reach the Sweet 16. Ole Miss has six double-digit scorers, and the Rebels only have seven players who top 10.1 minutes per game. Thus, the guys who play the bulk of the minutes score most of the points.

Michigan State will be a tough foe, but the Spartans can hit offensive funks, which could make them vulnerable to a potential upset.

Ad

4. Michigan

Michigan dropped its last three regular-season games. The Wolverines then raced through the Big Ten Tournament. They have outlasted a pair of tenacious foes in the NCAA Tournament, including No. 4 seed Texas A&M.

The 1-2 punch of 7'0" Danny Wolf and 7'1" Vladislav Goldin makes Michigan a tough defensive matchup. Two skilled 7-foot players who can step out and shoot the ball create an unusual lineup. Auburn has size and talent, but Michigan could give them some serious matchup issues.

Ad

5. Kentucky

How is a No. 3 seed an underdog? Well, Kentucky has issues with depth already and has battled a series of significant injuries. Point guard Lamont Butler played very well in an upset (yes, they were an underdog) of No. 6 seed Illinois.

Kentucky now faces No. 2 seed Tennessee, one of the best teams in the Tournament. But Kentucky beat the Vols twice this year, once after the injury issues had arisen. So, while the Wildcats are an underdog, they're certainly a dangerous one this week.

What do you think of our Sweet 16 picks? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here