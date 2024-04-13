Mark Pope contract: Predicting New Kentucky HC's salary, deal value and more

The Kentucky Wildcats had to make a pivot in their coaching search after some top candidates seemingly were uninterested. However, former Wildcat player and BYU Cougars coach Mark Pope has agreed to a deal with the program.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart provided a quote in the announcement of the deal.

"Mark Pope not only brings an impressive record in nine years as a head coach, but also a love of the University of Kentucky and a complete understanding of what our program means to the people of our state...As a head coach, he is highly regarded nationally as an innovator. His teams run a unique and dynamic up-tempo offense and they get after it on defense." h/t Yahoo Sports

It is going to be intriguing to see the final details of the contract. In the meantime, let's take a look at the projections for his deal with the Kentucky Wildcats.

What should we expect Mark Pope's contract to look like with the Kentucky Wildcats?

Mark Pope has been doing well as a coach and it is being reported that it will be a contract for five years. With the pressures that come with the job, he is going to be compensated well.

John Calipari made around $7 million annually with the Arkansas Razorbacks. While that seems a little too high, expect a contract for Pope in the range of $5-6 million per year. The contract may include some incentives that will be tied to where the team winds up in the NCAA Tournament.

Where would Mark Pope's contract rank in terms of the highest coach's salary?

If we take the middle of the projection and land it at $5.5 million per season, that would land Pope sixth in college basketball coaches. The five coaches who would make more this upcoming season are:

Bill Self (Kansas)

John Calipari (Arkansas)

Tom Izzo (Michigan State)

Bruce Pearl (Auburn)

Rick Barnes (Tennessee)

