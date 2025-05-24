“Mark Pope and Jon Scheyer are on a different level of recruiting”: Fans react as Duke lands 6’8 Sebastian Wilkins

College basketball fans reacted after Duke landed four-star high school prospect Sebastian Wilkins. The 6-8 forward out of Canton, Massachusetts, announced his commitment to play for Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils on Friday.
The news triggered varying reactions from college hoops fans who were in awe of Duke's recruiting class. The Blue Devils shot up to the top spot in 247 Sports' 2025 recruitment rankings following the commitments of Wilkins and Italian guard Dame Sarr.
One fan emphasized the difference between Scheyer's recruitment level from Kentucky's Mark Pope by posting:
"Pope and Scheyer are on a different level of recruiting right now," the fan wrote.
Other fans shared their thoughts on Sebastian Wilkins' commitment to Duke. Some fans expressed worries about the 6-8 forward not gaining enough exposure due to the Blue Devils' loaded lineup. There's another group that hopes the team won't disintegrate in the middle of the season.
Wilkins' decision came a day after Duke secured Sarr's commitment. The Blue Devils beat Maryland for the Brewster Academy standout.
Sebastian Wilkins reveals Jon Scheyer's encouraging words prompted him to decide to commit to Duke
Sebastian Wilkins' reclassification to the Class of 2025 slots him in at No. 25 from No. 17 in the 2026 class. The Brewster Academy standout disclosed it was the words of encouragement from Jon Scheyer that prompted him to decide on choosing Duke over Maryland.
"Coach Scheyer thinks I can come in and impact and be part of a great recruiting class," Wilkins said. "I fit real well with the other recruits. He's a great guy. He's very genuine."
Wilkins joins a star-studded Duke freshman class that had Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, and Spanish league standout Dame Sarr.
The group will be reinforced by returnees Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Maliq Brown, and Caleb Foster.
Duke is coming off a heartbreaking Final Four defeat to Houston in the 2025 NCAA Tournament despite parading a superstar lineup led by Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.
They hope that another stacked-up roster would be enough to rule the ACC and help the Blue Devils win their sixth national title and first in 11 seasons.
What can you say about Duke's latest recruitment blitz? Let us know your views in the comments section.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here