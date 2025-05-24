$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa shows support as Sebastian Wilkins commits to Jon Scheyer’s Duke

High school star and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa threw in his support to four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins, who announced his commitment to play for Jon Scheyer's Duke in the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Dybantsa, whose NIL value is $3.8 million (per On3), reposted an Instagram post that showed Wilkins wearing a Duke jersey and flexing his right arm with a basketball on his shoulder. NCAA Noobita posted the photo on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wilkins is a 6-8 four-star recruit who reclassified to the class of 2025 after five-star small forward Shelton Richardson's change of heart. His commitment came a day after Italian guard Dame Sarr committed to Duke.

He announced his commitment to the five-time national champions on Friday via the 247 Sports YouTube channel. The forward aims to help Duke win its sixth NCAA title after coming up short in the Final Four last season, with Cooper Flagg leading the team.

Ad

"I'm trying to bring a national championship to Cameron," Wilkins, who helped the Brewster Academy reach the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals, said in his announcement.

The highly-touted recruit chose the Blue Devils over Maryland. He also had offers from Alabama, Boston College, and Florida State.

After his reclassification, Wilkins becomes the 25th-best recruit in the Class of 2025. He was No. 17 in the Class of 2026 list.

Ad

Sebastian Wilkins brings in versatility for Jon Scheyer's Duke

Sebastian Wilkins' announcement to play for Duke next season gives Jon Scheyer his fourth Top 25 commit of the cycle after Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia.

Wilkins' addition will give the Blue Devils another versatile player who can shoot, provide solid defense, and have reliable rebounding potential that most teams crave in a high school prospect.

Ad

Wilkins took part in the Adidas 3SSB circuit this spring and averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mass Rivals grassroots program. Mass Rivals coach Vin Pastore gave him high praise, describing him as a player who uses his size and athleticism to defend multiple positions and has a high ceiling and upside.

"Sebastian has a strong and physical body that can hurt opponents around the rim, but yet he is just as effective stepping away and spacing the floor," Pastore told ESPN.

Ad

Wilkins' commitment gives Duke three five-star and two four-star recruits this season, moving them to the top of the recruitment rankings (per 247 Sports).

Duke looks to break its 10-year championship drought, and Jon Scheyer hopes he has the pieces to give the Blue Devils their first national title after the Mike Krzyzewski era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here