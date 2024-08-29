Class 2025’s AJ Dybantsa participates in rapid-fire quiz, names best basketball players of all time

AJ Dybantsa, class of 2025's No. 1 recruit, participated in the Slam Summer Classic last week. As part of this, Slam interviewed him for a round of rapid-fire where he answered basketball-related questions.

When asked about the best NBA and WNBA players, Dybantsa named Michael Jordan and Candace Park. When it came to the best NBA team, he said:

"That Warriors team, with KD in them," referring to Kevin Durant four-year stint with the Golden State.

AJ Dybantsa named Gary Payton as the best defender and Gregg Popovich as the best coach in the NBA.

This summer, Dybantsa led his Nike EYBL team, Oakland Soldiers, to the Peach Jam final. However, they lost to fellow 2025 top prospect Cameron Boozer's Nightrydas Elite.

The small forward has drawn praises from all corners with On3's Jamie Shaw writing:

"At this stage, Dybantsa is the best domestic prospect I’ve scouted in the past 10 years. Dybantsa has continued to separate himself from his high school-aged peers and is currently in a top tier of his own within his high school class."

AJ Dybantsa prepares for his transition to college

After reclassifying to the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa has been in the middle of a recruitment battle, with teams vying for a chance to sign him. He reportedly narrowed his list to Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, Kansas and North Carolina earlier this month.

Starting from this weekend, Dybantsa will take his official visits to the schools, starting with Kansas State. His final visit will be to BYU on Oct. 11.

Regarding his criteria for picking a school, AJ Dybantsa said (via ESPN):

"I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court. [We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses.

"The list is based on the coaches who spoke with my dad the most. I will decide in February," he added.

Right after his official visits are complete, Dybantsa will begin his senior season at Utah Prep. This is his third school in three years after he spent the previous ones in Saint Sebastian's and Prolific Prep.

